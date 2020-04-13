TDS lights up 1-Gig in Cottage Grove, Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. – Fiber-to-the-home network now available to entire community Cottage Grove, Wisconsin is officially a fiber-optic community. TDS Telecom's (TDS) fiber-to-the-home network is now available to all 3,500 Cottage Grove addresses included to the build.

The service delivers up to 1 gigabit (1Gig) internet speeds along with TDS TV and phone. Businesses within the TDS Fiber footprint can order internet access and transport connections up to 10 Gig via dedicated fiber, TDS managedIP (a hosted VoIP communications solution), as well as TDS TV.

Read the full release here.

TDS Telecom