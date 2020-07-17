TDS completes fiber builds in Oregon and McFarland, Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. – TDS Telecom (TDS) announced its fiber network builds in the village of Oregon and the city of McFarland, Wisconsin are now complete. Combined, the two projects connect more than 5,000 Oregon and 5,700 McFarland residential and business addresses to up to 1 gigabit (1Gig) internet speeds, TV, and phone service.

The company's expansion into these communities was announced in April 2018. The first customers were connected to the fiber-optic network last year. Now, both networks are complete and available to all addresses included as part of the project.

The build effort, which included both buried cable and aerial components, required installing more than 140 miles of fiber. The company is actively working on two other Dane County fiber builds in the communities of Monona and Stoughton.

Read the full announcement here.

