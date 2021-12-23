"
Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Open RAN Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
FTTX

Rural broadband report talks up fiber, funding and supply constraints

The Philter Phil Harvey, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading 12/23/2021
Comment (0)

Rural America's connectivity options are improving, according to the latest Broadband/Internet Availability Survey Report, which is based on the annual member survey from NTCA - The Rural Broadband Association.

Here are five things I found interesting while digging through the report, which was released earlier this week.

Rural America is very rural

The NTCA represents nearly 850 rural regulated telecom providers in 44 states. In its annual survey, the respondents report an average of 4,467 residential and 469 business fixed broadband connections in service.

The bar set for what is considered broadband is pretty low in this survey. As revealed in the survey's footnotes, "broadband is defined as throughput equal to or exceeding 200 kilobits per second in at least one direction."

And, while it's an obvious point, I still find it amazing how much land these carriers cover and how few people live in those places. "The average ILEC service area identified by respondents is approximately 1,906 square miles," the survey said. About "one-fifth (21.3%) have a service area of 2,000 square miles or larger."

For comparison, the state of Delaware covers about 1,982 square miles.

Copper is copious

Half of the carriers that responded to the NTCA member survey still use "TDM switching facilities for voice traffic within some portion of their ILEC networks." That's old school. About half of them also use copper to provide fixed broadband service to some portion of their service area. But the survey said that telcos using copper to deliver broadband fell to 50.5% of respondents this year from 65.8% in 2018, so fiber deployments are making a difference.

Fixed wireless broadband provides a competitive spark

Rural telcos are seeing more fixed wireless broadband service providers compete in their traditional ILEC (incumbent local exchange carrier) territories. The survey noted that 75.8% of respondents "indicate that fixed wireless internet providers operate within some portion of their service area."

About 20% of the NTCA survey respondents offer fixed wireless broadband service now and aren't planning to expand. A few less, 13.4%, said they "offer this service and either have plans to expand it or are considering expansion."

Gigabit broadband is on the rise

The new gold standard in US broadband to many in the industry is a 1-Gbit/s symmetrical connection via fiber to the premises. Rural providers taking the NTCA survey said that an average of 52.3% of their collective customer base can get a broadband service with "maximum upstream speeds of greater than or equal to 1 Gig."

As one would expect, there were slightly higher downstream service speeds reported. NTCA survey respondents report that an average of 55.4% of their customer base can receive a maximum downstream speed for fixed broadband greater than or equal to 1 Gig. In 2019, only 25.3% of the NTCA members' customer base could get downstream speeds that fast.

For all kinds of reasons, not that many have taken 1-Gig service, but those penetration numbers are going up as more fiber is deployed. About 9% of respondents' customers subscribe to speeds greater than or equal to 1 Gig now, the survey said. That's nearly triple the percentage reported in 2019 (3.4%).

Lots of room upstream
The NTCA said that, on average, more than half (52.3%) of its survey respondents' customers can receive a maximum upstream speed of greater than or equal to 1 Gbit/s. Here's a version of the graphic that humans can read. (Source: NTCA-The Rural Broadband Association)

The NTCA said that, on average, more than half (52.3%) of its survey respondents' customers can receive a maximum upstream speed of greater than or equal to 1 Gbit/s. Here's a version of the graphic that humans can read.
(Source: NTCA–The Rural Broadband Association)

Supply chain links

Pandemic-induced supply chain delays will be with us for several years. But the delays have already started affecting network deployments and upgrades. Some 80.4% of the NTCA members surveyed said they are experiencing an inability or delay in procuring supplies needed for network deployments and most of those carriers – 80.9% – said they were "either unable to acquire or are delayed in procuring fiber."

For most companies, this is a drag on the already difficult business of connecting the hinterlands. Only 11% of those experiencing various procurement delays said that the supply constraints were having "no impact on their operations." Nearly half of them, 46%, noted that it is taking longer to replace older equipment.

Related stories:

Phil Harvey, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Small cell densification for 5G
Which Path to Convergence Is Right for You?
Helping FTTx Networks Like Yours
Educational Resources Archive
More Blogs from The Philter
Media, vendors rethinking in-person plans for CES 2022

Some media members and vendors worried about the latest COVID-19 variant are canceling plans to attend CES, casting a cloud over the tech industry's largest US trade show.

Revisiting the 5G 100: Who stays? Who goes?

Friday fun: The Informa Tech 5G 100 influencers lists needs an update. Let us know who should stay, who should go and who you think we're missing.

MWC Barcelona poll: Most say they'll stay away

Our unscientific reader poll shows that nearly 7 in 10 folks who attended #MWC19 will not likely turn up for #MWC21.

Double checking: Are you going to MWC Barcelona?

We're still getting mixed messages about #MWC2021. The pandemic's grip is loosening in several places, but is it enough to bring the telecom world to Barcelona? Take our survey and let us know.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2022, Denver, Colorado
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 11, 2022 Where Are Smart General Managers Placing their Bets to Fuel Growth? 2022 Trends, Challenges and Opportunities
January 12, 2022 Open 5G Networks: Are we on the slope of enlightenment?
January 12, 2022 The secrets to fast-tracking your 5G strategy
January 20, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Making Cable More Accessible
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Cable MSO Transformation: Scaling for Capacity and Agility By Emir Halilovic, Principal Analyst, GlobalData, for ZTE
Operators Take 5G to the Next Stage With Cloud-Native Network Optimization By Kerry Doyle, Light Reading Contributor for RADCOM
Leading Innovation in Africa, MTN Completed Key Autonomous Networks Trials with Huawei By Huawei
CSP Survey: Long Connect Times Money-Losing Proposition for Carriers By Michael Krieger, Light Reading Contributor for RAD
China Mobile Growing 5G Through Innovative Apps By C114
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE