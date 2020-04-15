Peak broadband traffic on US cable nets stays steady, NCTA says

Washington, DC – Today marks week three of NCTA updating the cable industry's COVID-19 Internet Dashboard, a project that we launched in late March to inform consumers, government agencies, policymakers, and media about how cable's broadband networks are performing during the pandemic. The dashboard includes aggregated data from cable internet service providers that deliver broadband to tens of millions of homes and businesses throughout America.

This week's data further confirms what we saw last week: that the growth in peak traffic nationally (both downstream and upstream) is showing signs of leveling off. This doesn't mean that we won't see some variation among individual states or regions, but nationally, we are seeing two weeks of consistent data indicating growth is slowing and, in some places, even plateauing.

Specifically:

National downstream peak growth remains flat for the second consecutive week, up just 0.65% for the week of April 4 – 11.

National upstream peak growth continues to decelerate for the second consecutive week, up 0.71% for the week of April 4 – 11 compared to increases of 4% and 7% the previous two weeks.

Read the full report here.

