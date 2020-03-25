Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Taking Streaming Video to the Next LevelCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesLeading Lights AwardsBig 5G Event
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase Huawei Resource Center
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
FTTX

Indian telcos gear up to ensure connectivity in the time of COVID-19

News Analysis Gagandeep Kaur, Contributing Editor 3/25/2020
Comment (0)

India's telecom service providers have started to feel the strain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Telecom services have become a lifeline for people as they are forced to work from and spend more time at home.

The operators are likely to record disappointing customer numbers for March as prospective clients are forced to spend time indoors. That said, average revenue per user will probably rise as existing customers consume more data from inside their homes. Besides working from home, people will spend longer on streaming services, like Netflix, to entertain themselves.

Bharti Airtel has asked all the service providers, including Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea, BSNL and MTNL, to activate intra-circle roaming (ICR) so that operators can provide seamless connectivity while India goes under lockdown.

"This will be particularly relevant, where a site is shut or where the TSP [telecom service provider] is not able to manage the uptime, so that we can collectively ensure that the services are not interrupted," Airtel said in a letter to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and other service providers. This would be in line with the standard operating procedure for telecom services in case of disaster, as issued by the DoT. But it remains unclear whether ICR is now operational. Airtel has also said it is fast-tracking its network rollout to ensure it can maintain service quality as usage surges.

"Over 1 million basestations, several hundred thousand kilometers of fiber, thousands of switching centers, network operation centers and call centers are operating to ensure that every Indian remains connected at this difficult point in our lives," wrote Sunil Bharti Mittal, the chairman of Airtel, in a newspaper column.

He also unequivocally said it is time for authorities to reduce the tax burden on telcos. India's communications service providers have huge debts and still owe billions in licensing payments and other fees. (See Vodafone's never-ending Indian agony, India delays 5G spectrum auction on financial woes and India's top court deals yet another blow to its telcos.)

"All three private players must lay down their arms and come together to share networks to ensure all customers of the country are served well. GoI [government of India] should urgently implement the recommendations of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) to reduce the burden of taxes and levies – essentially, stall all actions that can strain the financials of the few remaining operators. For it's vital that these few keep their lights on, and the nation stays connected," says Mittal in his strongly worded column.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

Jio, Airtel's archrival, has also come up with several measures for providing seamless connectivity to its subscribers. Through its Basic JioFiber broadband offer, it says it will provide 10Mbit/s connectivity wherever feasible without any service charges. In a press release issued this week, Jio also said it would double data allowances across all plans for JioFiber subscribers to help them work from home.

"As its ongoing commitment, Jio is ensuring that its mobility services are up and running at all times with the deployment of essential teams on rotation round the clock across the country," says the press release issued by the company.

Moreover, Jio Haptik Technologies, also a part of the Reliance Industries group, has teamed up with the Indian government to develop a WhatsApp chatbot called "MyGov Corona Helpdesk" that will answer queries about the coronavirus outbreak.

In addition, Jio is combining its digital capabilities with Microsoft Teams, the software giant's unified comms application, to support workers in different industries.

State-owned BSNL is also doing its part. Its [email protected] broadband plan has been made freely available to landline subscribers who do not currently use BSNL's broadband services. Apart from helping people to work from home, this should drive more BSNL customers away from basic landline services and into broadband.

— Gagandeep Kaur, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
White Paper: How cable operators can win the gaming war
White Paper: Making the case for Remote PHY 2.0
White Paper: Transform Cable Hubs into Application-Centric Cloud Sites
White Paper: A Case for SmartWiFi from Shaw Business
Simplify your network cybersecurity compliance verification and reporting with Cisco Crosswork Trust Insights
Infographic: Top 5 reasons to choose Cisco SD-WAN
Video: Benefits of SD-WAN
Connected Tech Helps Cities Conserve Resources and Reduce Costs
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 20, 2020, Now an Online Seminar
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020, Venue TBC, Austin, Texas
Big 5G Event
September 24-22, 2020, Austin Convention Center,Texas
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 25, 2020 Security Agility – Case Studies and Key Learnings From 5G Deployments
March 26, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Extending the Spectrum
March 26, 2020 European 5G Leaders: Network and Service Innovation
March 31, 2020 Business Continuity and Enabling a Secure Mobile Workforce
April 2, 2020 Assessing Digital Telco Maturity Levels
April 7, 2020 Monetizing Enterprise Connectivity Services to Achieve New B2B Growth
April 8, 2020 How to avoid turning mass fiber deployments into an OPEX vortex
April 15, 2020 5G Is Redefining Transport Networks – Are You on Board?
April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Build Optical Cross-Connect Transport Networks With the Lowest per-Bit Cost By Huawei
Whale Cloud's 5G Master Solution Optimizes Operators' Monetization Capability By Zhengcang Xiao, CTO, Whale Cloud International
Innovating to Unleash the Value of Fixed Networks in the 5G Era By Fang Hui, Vice President, ZTE
ZTE's 5G Common Core Powers Value Creation With Next-Generation Network Solutions By Weibin Wang, ZTE
China Mobile (Chengdu) Adopts Huawei BusinessPON Solution to Upgrade Private Line Services, Greatly Improving User Experience By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE