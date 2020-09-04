InCoax scores US order for MoCA Access 2.5 lab test

GAVLE, Sweden – An expansive US fiber operator present in 10+ US metropolitan areas nationwide, places a lab trial order for evaluating InCoax's MoCA Access 2.5 platform. The purpose is to evaluate the technical fit into their fiber network architecture.

The order is worth SEK 23 000 and will be delivered in April and the lab trial will commence immediately.

The goal for this lab trial is to test Gigabit symmetrical services with InCoax's In:xtnd solution. Given successful lab evaluation, they will then enter into field trials followed by deployment in MDU buildings. The operator sees this opportunity as a more cost efficient and faster way to deploy their fiber strategy all the way to the subscriber home/office.

Their aim is to reach MDU buildings which they can't deploy with their current Fiber to LAN (data cable installation) deployment model for Gigabit services. Utilizing the InCoax solution will also speed up the deployment to subscribers which is important in times when more bandwidth is required, such as working from home.

