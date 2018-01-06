InCoax Launches Fiber Extension Product Line

GAVLE, Sweden -- At ANGA COM 2018, InCoax Networks will introduce In:xtnd, which transforms in-building coaxial networks into multi-gigabit fiber extensions. The industry’s first product family to be based on the MoCA AccessTM standard, In:xtnd is aimed at cable MSOs, fiber-optic ISPs/network builders, telco’s and mobile operators, as well as systems integrators/resellers targeting the hospitality sector.

In:xtnd can coexist with DOCSIS while also offering a far greater cost/performance benefit than DOCSIS 3.1. Capable of 2.5 Gbps net throughput (2 Gbps upload), In:xtnd is available for operator trials and evaluation immediately.

With In:xtnd, operators can now deliver gigabit broadband access and high quality of service (QoS) at a fraction of the cost of fiber and DOCSIS 3.1. No new wiring needs to be installed as it uses the existing coaxial cabling. Our initial research in Western Europe indicates that the combined equipment and installation cost of deploying In:xtnd in an apartment within a MDU amounts to around 20% of the cost of fiber and around 40% of the cost of DOCSIS 3.1.

