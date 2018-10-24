Huawei Launches Flex-PON 2.0 to Help Operators Achieve Smooth Evolution to XG(S)-PON Networks

BERLIN -- At Broadband World Forum 2018, Huawei launched Flex-PON 2.0, an edge tool for the Intent-Driven FTTx solution. By replacing the PON optical module, Flex-PON 2.0 enables the same service board to be compatible with 6 PON technologies, fully reusing OLT resources on live networks. This technology helps operators evolve from GPON to XG(S)-PON, saving about 20% CAPEX and OPEX, and greatly improving network bearer capability and device utilization efficiency.

With the explosive growth of user requirements, there is a consensus on the importance of developing premium broadband within the global broadband industry. Achieving smooth evolution to XG(S)-PON and satisfying user expectations, while protecting existing investment, and simplifying engineering reconstruction pose big challenges for operators.

Currently, two reconstruction solutions are available for the upgrade of OLT devices from GPON to XG(S)-PON.

The first solution is to add XG(S)-PON service boards and WDM multiplexer devices. This requires a large amount of equipment room space, brings optical line insertion loss, and involves a heavy engineering reconstruction workload.

The second solution is to replace GPON service boards with GPON/XG(S)-PON Combo service boards which built-in GPON, XG(S)-PON, and WDM. This solution is preferred because it only requires the replacement of service boards. However, it still wastes existing GPON service boards, and there is still significant workload involved in replacing the boards and engineering reconstruction.

To meet the requirements of ultra-broadband network development, Huawei offers Flex-PON 2.0 based on the MA5800, a next-generation large-capacity distributed smart OLT platform. Compared with Flex-PON 1.0 that has already been put into commercial use, Flex-PON 2.0 enables one service board to support a maximum of six PON modes, such as GPON, XG(S)-PON, and GPON/XG(S)-PON Combo mode. Flex-PON 2.0 enables smooth evolution from GPON to XG(S)-PON by replacing the optical module, and provides high-power modules to achieve super-long-distance coverage that is 10 km higher than the current maximum coverage distance in the industry. By fully reusing OLT service boards without changing the ODN network, Flex-PON 2.0 simplifies engineering reconstruction and saves equipment room space. It can achieve GPON and XG(S)-PON access on a single optical fiber, resolving difficulties in network technology selection, and facilitating the fast deployment of gigabit networks.

As an industry leader in the global access market, Huawei continues to lead the development of the ultra-broadband industry and is committed to providing operators with cost-effective and efficient ultra-broadband solutions. Currently, the MA5800 has been put into commercial use by more than 80 operators around the world, helping operators build Intent-Driven FTTx, automatic, and intelligent integrated access networks. Huawei will continuously improve user experience, enable premium broadband, and help operators achieve business success.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd