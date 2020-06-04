Everstream secures $342.5M in debt financing

CLEVELAND – Everstream, the business-only fiber network, has announced it has secured $342.5 million in debt financing from nine banks, with Webster Bank as lead arranger. Joint lead arrangers include CoBank, Regions Financial Corp., Fifth Third Bank and TD Bank. Everstream will use the financing to accelerate its 2020 growth strategy, which includes expanding to five new markets and densifying existing markets to provide Midwestern businesses with high-capacity fiber connectivity.

Everstream is bringing high-capacity fiber connectivity to select markets in the Midwest. The company is on track to grow to more than 15,000 miles of fiber with more than 3,000 on-net locations in 12 markets throughout the Midwest by the end of 2020. As Everstream's network grows, its customers benefit from more diverse network options and direct connection to data centers and locations in the expanded region.

