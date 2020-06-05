Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Live Events Archives
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business Strategies
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars Optical Networking Symposium 5G Networking Symposium
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
FTTX

Eurobites: Iskratel gets busy with 10Gbit/s broadband in Slovenia and Croatia

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 5/6/2020
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Scottish broadband buildouts; France lambasts Apple over iPhone intransigence; Vodafone invites itself to latest open RAN party.

  • Iskratel has got the nod from powers-that-be at the EU-backed RUNE (Rural Network) project to provide 10Gbit/s broadband to 210 municipalities across rural Slovenia and Croatia. The company will provide active and passive (XGS-PON and GPON) telecom gear for the rollout, working with local partners Rune Enia in Slovenia and Rune Crow in Croatia. The three-year project will reach 363,000 households in total, 233,000 of them in Slovenia.

  • UK infrastructure provider SSE Enterprise Telecoms has been awarded a £10.5 million (US$13 million) full-fiber contract by Aberdeenshire Council in Scotland. The 18-month project will see the combining of SSE's existing fiber network with physical infrastructure access (PIA) to create a new dark fiber network which SSE says will provide gigabit services to public sector locations such as schools and NHS sites in a number of towns in a belt around Aberdeen. The project is supported by funding from the Aberdeen City Region Deal (ACRD).

  • A French government minister has lambasted Apple for failing to help France develop its coronavirus contact-tracing app. As Reuters reports, France's minister for digital technology, Cedric O, expressed his displeasure at the US giant's refusal to make its iPhones more compatible with a the "StopCovid" app that is currently in the works by allowing iPhone settings to be changed so that the app will be able to access Bluetooth in the background. "Apple could have helped us make the application work even better on the iPhone. They have not wished to do so," said the minister. (See France unveils project team for StopCovid app.)

  • Vodafone has put its weight behind the Open RAN Policy Coalition, a new group advocating a more open approach to the construction of radio access networks, by becoming a founder member. The group, which some argue just adds a new layer of babble to the growing collection of open RAN talking-shops, is dominated by American companies and, significantly, contains no Chinese ones. (See US sets up new open RAN group amid telecom slugfest with China.)

  • The merger of Viasat Consumer and Canal Digital has been completed, creating a new force in Nordic TV distribution, called Allente. NENT Group and Telenor Group each hold 50% of the shares in the new company, which is headquartered in Stockholm and Oslo and will operate at arm's length from those two companies. Allente will offer TV distribution via satellite, streaming services and IPTV, as well as fiber broadband to 1.2 million customers in Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland.

  • Openreach, BT's semi-detached network access arm, has spoken out against the attacks on its engineers as they try to go about their business of maintaining the networks, especially in the north of England, in the mistaken belief that they are "installing 5G." The perpetrators of these attacks have been persuaded that 5G is somehow responsible for the coronavirus crisis. Openreach reports that its engineers have had bottles thrown at them and been threatened with physical harm, amongst other gratuitous nastiness.

  • New research from O2 UK's business arm has found that 45% of Brits predict a permanent change in their employers' approach to flexible working once the current COVID-19 lockdown lifts, with a third of this particular group expecting to increase the amount they work from home by at least three days a week after normalcy returns. The report, "The Flexible Future of Work," also threw up the possibility of seaside towns and rural spots being suddenly more in demand as less frequent commuters decided they are more willing to live an hour or more away from their workplace. The research was conducted in partnership with pollsters ICM and YouGov.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • Related Stories
    COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    Tackling the Gigabit Home Networking Challenges
    Network Performance Score
    Mobile Network Operations in a 5G World – A Real-World Survey
    Solution Overview: Deploy Applications from Core to Edge and Multicloud
    Video: Get Application Agility and Data Center Automation with ACI Anywhere
    Webinar: Wi-Fi 6 + 5G – The Perfect Combination for Your Business
    451 Report: Delivering the Cloud Experience on Hyperconverged Infrastructure
    Infographic: Top Three Threats and How to Outsmart Them
    Educational Resources Archive
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
    August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
    Big 5G Event
    September 22-24, 2020, Austin Convention Center,Texas
    Leading Lights Awards
    September 22, 2020, Venue TBC, Austin, Texas
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    May 6, 2020 Network-as-a-Service: Transforming the Enterprise Marketplace
    May 6, 2020 Accelerate the Deployment of 4G/5G Virtualized Open RAN featuring WWT, Cisco and Altiostar
    May 12, 2020 Reveal the invisible: using machine learning to transform the mobile user experience
    May 12, 2020 With 5G here now, what’s next for the Internet of Things?
    May 13, 2020 Evolving the Enterprise with Second Generation SD-WAN: Managed Service Success Strategies
    May 14, 2020 Better Indoor Coverage, Better 5G Networks
    May 14, 2020 5G Webinar: How to Automate and Scale 5G Deployments
    May 20, 2020 Leveraging PON for Next-Gen Network Services
    May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
    May 21, 2020 Supercharge your Fiber Broadband Service: How open, disaggregated software-defined access networks can be a game changer
    May 26, 2020 Building Flexible and Open Architectures for 5G
    May 26, 2020 2020 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
    May 27, 2020 How to build a better 5G?
    May 27, 2020 Automating Multi-Vendor Networks: A Practical Approach in Telefonica’s Network
    May 28, 2020 2020 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
    June 1, 2020 5G Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
    June 4, 2020 5G Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
    June 9, 2020 Cable Europe Digital Symposium Series - 1
    June 11, 2020 Cable Europe Digital Symposium Series - 2
    June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
    July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
    August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
    September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
    October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
    November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
    December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Ten Forecasted Trends of the Data Center Industry By Huawei
    China Unicom and ZTE Made Spectrum-Sharing Breakthrough Using SuperDSS By Angeline Zheng, Senior Solution Architect, ZTE Corporation
    Subvert the Tradition Through NFV Network Automated Design and Deployment in the 5GC Era By Hu Bing, Product Manager, Virtualization Integration Service & Lu Xiaoyan, Senior Marketing Engineer, Virtualization Integration Service, ZTE
    Addressing Current Connectivity Challenges by Accelerating the Deployment of Fixed Wireless Broadband Solutions By Scott W Minehane, Windsor Place
    5G Deterministic Networking, Key to New Business By Huawei
    All Partner Perspectives
    SLIDESHOWS
    Scenes from the Satellite Show
    Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
    Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
    More Slideshows
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE