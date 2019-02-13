& cplSiteName &

Eurobites: Ireland's eir Plows €500M Into Fixed-Line Network

Paul Rainford
2/13/2019
50%
50%

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: TIM collaborates with Corning; Tele2's Q4; prepaid mobile in developing economies; Kudelski forges IoT partnership.

  • Irish operator eir has announced a €500 million (US$565.8 million) investment in its fixed network, with plans to pass an additional 1.4 million premises with FTTH connections offering speeds of up to 10 Gbit/s. The investment, which will be spread over five years, will bring fiber within reach of 180 towns and cities, including every town in the country with more than 1,000 premises. The operator also plans to bring its broadband customer care services back in-house, creating 750 new jobs at its regional hubs in Sligo, Cork and Limerick. Last year eir became part of Xavier Niel's Iliad (Euronext: ILD) empire, with Niel's private holding company, NJJ, acquiring a 32.9% stake in the Irish incumbent for an estimated €330 million ($391 million), while Iliad acquired a 31.6% stake for €320 million ($379 million). (See Iliad's Owner Swoops on Ireland's eir.)

  • Telecom Italia (TIM) has entered into an agreement with US optics company Corning to "explore innovations" in fiber and 5G, focusing on how infrastructure and broadband customer network platforms can be developed to better suit the demands of the Internet of Things, smart cities and artificial intelligence.

  • Underlying fourth-quarter revenue at Sweden's Tele2 AB (Nasdaq: TLTO) rose 3% year-on-year, to 7.1 billion Swedish kronor ($772 million), while underlying earnings were up 11% to SEK2.2 billion ($239 million). Last year was a busy one for the operator, with the conclusion of its merger with Swedish cable operator Com Hem and the merger of its Dutch unit with T-Mobile Netherlands. (See EC Signs Off Tele2, T-Mobile Merger in Netherlands and Sweden's Tele2 to Swallow Com Hem in $3.3B Deal.)

  • A new report looking at the prepaid mobile market in developing economies has concluded that, among other findings, customer "churn" is so high in South Africa that operators must replace their entire prepaid subscriber base every 18 months. However, contrary to the received wisdom, the report's authors maintain that prepaid is a strong source of profitability for mobile operators in such markets. The prepaid sector still accounts for 94% of connections and 80% of revenue in Africa, according to the report, which is the work of Strategy Analytics and Juvo.

  • Switzerland's Kudelski Group has teamed up with augmented reality specialist Idemia to offer manufacturers and service providers a platform for managing the network connectivity and security of cellular IoT devices. Specifically, the partnership combines Idemia's Dakota and TSM software with Kudelski's IoT security platform.

  • Nokia Corp. (NYSE: NOK) has landed a cloud RAN contract with Rakuten Inc. , which could be described as Japan's answer to Amazon. Rakuten's new mobile network will be deployed right across Japan, and will include the major cities of Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    (0)  | 
    Comment  | 
    Print  | 
    • Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
    Featured Video
    Flash Poll
    Upcoming Live Events
    March 12-14, 2019, Denver, Colorado
    April 2, 2019, New York, New York
    April 8, 2019, Las Vegas, Nevada
    May 6, 2019, Denver, Colorado
    May 6-8, 2019, Denver, Colorado
    May 21, 2019, Nice, France
    September 17-19, 2019, Dallas, Texas
    October 1, 2019, New Orleans, Louisiana
    October 10, 2019, New York, New York
    November 5, 2019, London, England
    December 3, 2019, New York, New York
    December 3-5, 2019, Vienna, Austria
    All Upcoming Live Events
    Upcoming Webinars
    April 18, 2019
    Maintaining HFC Network
    June 20, 2019
    Adopting Cloud Computing
    July 18, 2019
    Bracing for the 5G Era
    September 19, 2019
    Bringing HDR video to Life
    October 17, 2019
    Automating the Cable Network
    November 14, 2019
    Securing the Cable Network
    Webinar Archive
    Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
    The Right Insight to the Right Person at the Right Time
    By Tom Griffin, VP Strategic Alliances, SevOne
    All Partner Perspectives
    Slideshows
    Microsoft Ignite Slideshow: Stay Away From the Agony Booth
    More Slideshows
    Infographics