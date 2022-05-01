Eurobites: Airtel Africa sells Tanzanian towers

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Agcom gives green light to FiberCop co-investment program; Telkom SA's spectrum auction gripes; UK security law kicks in.

Airtel Africa is selling its tower assets in Tanzania to a joint venture comprising SBA Communications and Paradigm Infrastructure for $176.1 million. As the Morning Star reports, Airtel says that $60 million from the sale will be used to invest in network and sales infrastructure in Tanzania, as well as reducing group debt. SBA Communications is a Florida-based owner and operator of wireless infrastructure; Paradigm Infrastructure is based in the UK.

South Africa's Telkom is at loggerheads with the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) again, and has filed an application asking the Gauteng High Court to review ICASA's decision to include sub-1GHz spectrum in its forthcoming auction. This particular band is currently the subject of a legal challenge being brought by e-tv, the outcome of which, claims Telkom, will have a material impact on the availability of spectrum in this band. (See New spectrum battle erupts between Telkom and SA regulator.)