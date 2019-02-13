& cplSiteName &

Clearfield Teams With Sales Outsource Solutions in Canada

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
2/13/2019
50%
50%

MINNEAPOLIS & MISSISSAUGA, ON -- Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD), the specialist in fiber management for communication service providers, today announced that it has signed Sales Outsource Solutions, Inc. (SOS Group) as part of its manufacturer’s representative program to focus on the emerging all-fiber access opportunities throughout Canada. SOS Group brings decades of experience delivering turnkey solutions for telecom outside of plant, wireless, and industrial automation networks. Through its network of representative firms, Clearfield’s comprehensive portfolio of fiber optic management, protection and delivery products, as well as active and passive outdoor cabinets, can easily be integrated into any network looking to push fiber farther and faster.

“We select best-in-class complementary products and technologies that can play a critical role in helping our customers design, build and deliver state-of-the-art networks. Clearfield’s solutions are an ideal fit for our customers,” said Norm Baldoni, Co-Founder of SOS. “Widespread adoption of fiber-to-the-home connectivity, expanded use of IoT applications, the rise in smart cities and buildings and emerging 5G applications are all creating opportunities that our customers aim to capitalize on. Clearfield can be an integral part of these deployments.”

SOS Group provides Clearfield with a dedicated team of sales, support and staff professionals providing expanded penetration into key markets across Canada. According to the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission’s Communications Monitoring Report released in August 2018, Canadian data consumption reached an average of 128.3GB per month over home internet connections, helping drive the market to more than $48.7B in total telecom services revenue. The report also notes that Canadians have an ongoing appetite for higher bandwidth connections at their homes with approximately 26% of homes having a connection with a download speed of 50Mbps per second or more. Fiber is the clear choice for these types of high-value, higher-bandwidth services and Clearfield’s solutions can help significantly reduce the installation, management, and maintenance of the equipment required to deliver these services.

Clearfield Inc. (Nasdaq: CLFD)

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
March 12-14, 2019, Denver, Colorado
April 2, 2019, New York, New York
April 8, 2019, Las Vegas, Nevada
May 6, 2019, Denver, Colorado
May 6-8, 2019, Denver, Colorado
May 21, 2019, Nice, France
September 17-19, 2019, Dallas, Texas
October 1, 2019, New Orleans, Louisiana
October 10, 2019, New York, New York
November 5, 2019, London, England
December 3, 2019, New York, New York
December 3-5, 2019, Vienna, Austria
All Upcoming Live Events
Upcoming Webinars
April 18, 2019
Maintaining HFC Network
June 20, 2019
Adopting Cloud Computing
July 18, 2019
Bracing for the 5G Era
September 19, 2019
Bringing HDR video to Life
October 17, 2019
Automating the Cable Network
November 14, 2019
Securing the Cable Network
Webinar Archive
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
The Right Insight to the Right Person at the Right Time
By Tom Griffin, VP Strategic Alliances, SevOne
All Partner Perspectives
Slideshows
Microsoft Ignite Slideshow: Stay Away From the Agony Booth
More Slideshows
Infographics