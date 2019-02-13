Clearfield Teams With Sales Outsource Solutions in Canada

MINNEAPOLIS & MISSISSAUGA, ON -- Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD), the specialist in fiber management for communication service providers, today announced that it has signed Sales Outsource Solutions, Inc. (SOS Group) as part of its manufacturer’s representative program to focus on the emerging all-fiber access opportunities throughout Canada. SOS Group brings decades of experience delivering turnkey solutions for telecom outside of plant, wireless, and industrial automation networks. Through its network of representative firms, Clearfield’s comprehensive portfolio of fiber optic management, protection and delivery products, as well as active and passive outdoor cabinets, can easily be integrated into any network looking to push fiber farther and faster.

“We select best-in-class complementary products and technologies that can play a critical role in helping our customers design, build and deliver state-of-the-art networks. Clearfield’s solutions are an ideal fit for our customers,” said Norm Baldoni, Co-Founder of SOS. “Widespread adoption of fiber-to-the-home connectivity, expanded use of IoT applications, the rise in smart cities and buildings and emerging 5G applications are all creating opportunities that our customers aim to capitalize on. Clearfield can be an integral part of these deployments.”

SOS Group provides Clearfield with a dedicated team of sales, support and staff professionals providing expanded penetration into key markets across Canada. According to the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission’s Communications Monitoring Report released in August 2018, Canadian data consumption reached an average of 128.3GB per month over home internet connections, helping drive the market to more than $48.7B in total telecom services revenue. The report also notes that Canadians have an ongoing appetite for higher bandwidth connections at their homes with approximately 26% of homes having a connection with a download speed of 50Mbps per second or more. Fiber is the clear choice for these types of high-value, higher-bandwidth services and Clearfield’s solutions can help significantly reduce the installation, management, and maintenance of the equipment required to deliver these services.

Clearfield Inc. (Nasdaq: CLFD)