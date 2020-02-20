Clearfield adds 5G small cell support

MINNEAPOLIS – Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD), the specialist in fiber management for communication service providers, today announced the introduction of the StreetSmart portfolio of fiber management products. Engineered from street-proven experience, these craft-friendly designs get the job done efficiently and cost effectively. First in the portfolio series, the StreetSmart Fiber Hand-Off Box for Wireline to Wireless Applications is tailored for 5G fiber deployments. Serving as the demarcation point between the backhaul fiber provider and the mobile network operator (MNO), the StreetSmart Fiber Hand-Off Box creates a secure, carrier-class separation between wireline and wireless fiber connections.

Purpose built to meet the growing demand for fiber to support 5G deployments, the StreetSmart Fiber Hand-Off Box enables easy access to fibers while maintaining fiber management and fiber routing design principles. The unique angled adapter plate allows installers craft-friendly access to the connectors for ease of cleaning and testing while maintaining superior fiber management for both MNOs and backhaul fiber providers. Within a compact 13x8x3 inch footprint, industry-leading fiber density allows fiber providers to scale up to 48 fibers of LC/UPC connectivity, providing quick plug-and-play turn-up of fiber-fed antennas without the need for splicing.

