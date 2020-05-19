CenturyLink expands fiber network in several US cities

MONROE, La. – CenturyLink, a provider of high-speed internet service to communities across the country, has expanded its fiber network in many parts of the US, and plans to continue this growth by bringing faster internet speeds to additional homes and businesses in several cities.

Residential and Small Business Connectivity

Through various fiber builds, CenturyLink enabled an estimated 300,000 additional homes and small businesses with faster internet speeds in 2019, including the delivery of gigabit speeds in certain portions of Boulder, Colo., Spokane, Wash., and Tucson, Ariz. CenturyLink plans on continuing its fiber construction projects and expects to bring gigabit speeds to an estimated 400,000 additional homes and small businesses in certain areas of several cities, including:

Denver, Colo.

Idaho Falls, Idaho

Omaha, Neb.

Phoenix, Ariz.

Pocatello, Idaho

Portland, Ore.

Salt Lake City

Seattle, Wash.

Spokane, Wash.

Springfield, Mo.

Businesses use Increased Data and Network Capacity

Enterprise businesses also benefit from the data capacity fiber provides. CenturyLink recently expanded its network infrastructure in eight cities across the U.S., connecting large technology corporations, start-ups and data centers to its robust fiber network. These expansions were completed in:

Foster City, Calif.

Hillsboro, Ore.

Mesa, Ariz.

Midland, Texas

Milpitas, Calif.

Palo Alto, Calif.

Franklin, Tenn.

Troy, Mich.

In 2019 CenturyLink connected an estimated 18,000 additional buildings to its scalable global network.

CenturyLink plans to expand its network infrastructure in 20 additional cities this year to help national and regional enterprise businesses meet the growing demand for high-speed connectivity.

