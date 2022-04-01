"
Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Open RAN Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
FTTX

Cable One and partners team up to form fiber-fueled JV

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 1/4/2022
Comment (0)

Cable One started off 2022 by announcing it has formed a new joint venture with three partners aimed at growing Cable One's Clearwave Fiber LLC business unit.

Clearwave Fiber contains Cable One's subsidiary Clearwave Communications and certain fiber assets of Cable One's subsidiary Hargray Communications. Cable One acquired Clearwave Communications in 2018, and snapped up the equity interest in Hargray that it did not already own in February 2021.

In addition to Cable One, other investors tied to the JV include affiliates of Stephens Capital Partners, The Pritzker Organization and GTCR, a private equity firm with investments in areas such as healthcare, financial services, technology and telecommunications.

Cable One owns a majority stake in Clearwave Fiber, noting that the other investors are "committed to making substantial cash investments to support the acceleration of Clearwave Fiber's expansion," but did not spell out any specific financial targets. The investors will be represented on the board for the JV and "have certain governance rights."

However, Cable One did note that the operations contributed to the JV by Cable One represent about 3% of its consolidated revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Based on Cable One's total Q3 2021 revenues of $430.2 million, that would put the JV's contributed operations in the neighborhood of $12.9 million.

The Clearwave Fiber JV intends to "invest heavily" in bringing fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) services to residential and business customers across the unit's existing footprint and to near-adjacent areas.

Clearwave Fiber is led by executive chairman Michael Gottdenker and CEO David Armistead, two execs who were part of Hargray's exec team from 2007 through its 2021 sale to Cable One.

"This strategic investment will help accelerate the deployment of fiber-based broadband services to a range of markets, including underserved areas of the country,” Gottdenker said in a statement.

Fiber optic cables. (Source: Pixabay)

Fiber optic cables.
(Source: Pixabay)

Outline of plan introduced last year

Cable One revealed elements of the plan in early November, announcing it was pursuing a new growth strategy that might see the company place some fiber assets into a joint venture tasked with accelerating FTTP deployments in rural areas.

The plan fits a trend as various US telcos and cable operators continue to take aim at unserved and underserved portions of the country with FTTP deployments either through direct, internal investment or with help from the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund and other government-run broadband funding programs.

WideOpenWest, for example, announced last month that it intends to build out FTTP networks to greenfield markets passing at least 200,000 homes and businesses by 2027, with the potential to up that total to 400,000 locations.

Across the pond, Liberty Networks Germany, a 50/50 FTTP of Liberty Global Ventures and InfraVia Capital, has begun to build FTTP to targeted, greenfield areas under the "helloFiber" brand.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Small cell densification for 5G
Which Path to Convergence Is Right for You?
Helping FTTx Networks Like Yours
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2022, Denver, Colorado
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 11, 2022 Where Are Smart General Managers Placing their Bets to Fuel Growth? 2022 Trends, Challenges and Opportunities
January 12, 2022 Open 5G Networks: Are we on the slope of enlightenment?
January 12, 2022 The secrets to fast-tracking your 5G strategy
January 20, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Making Cable More Accessible
January 26, 2022 Inventory Modernization with Data Integrity Assurance – the Key to 5G Network Automation
January 27, 2022 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Bringing it all Together
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Cable MSO Transformation: Scaling for Capacity and Agility By Emir Halilovic, Principal Analyst, GlobalData, for ZTE
Operators Take 5G to the Next Stage With Cloud-Native Network Optimization By Kerry Doyle, Light Reading Contributor for RADCOM
Leading Innovation in Africa, MTN Completed Key Autonomous Networks Trials with Huawei By Huawei
CSP Survey: Long Connect Times Money-Losing Proposition for Carriers By Michael Krieger, Light Reading Contributor for RAD
China Mobile Growing 5G Through Innovative Apps By C114
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE