Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesTaking Streaming Video to the Next LevelBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsNetwork Virtualization & SDN Americas
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Security Now Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase Huawei Resource Center
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
FTTX

Cable access network spending dropped 30% in 2019 – Dell'Oro

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 3/5/2020
Comment (0)

If you're a cable access vendor, 2019 was likely a year to forget.

Total "cable access concentrator" revenue declined 30%, to $255 million, in 2019, according to Dell'Oro. That decline was driven by a confluence of factors, including a slowdown in capacity purchases across all regions, some indecision about next-gen network designs and a general lack of broadband competition, said Jeff Heynen, Dell'Oro's senior research director, broadband access and home networking.

Get your strategic roadmap to the technology trends and business cases shaping the cable and video industries! Join us for the Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies event in Denver on March 16-18. Don't miss this exclusive opportunity to network with and learn from industry experts – cable operators, video providers and other communications service providers get in free!

Dell'Oro's cable access concentrator category includes DOCSIS infrastructure elements, including Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) cores and chassis, virtual CCAP licensing and distributed access architecture (DAA) nodes and modules.

Some increased spending by major MSOs such as Charter Communications and Comcast in Q4 2019 versus the prior quarter helped out vendors such as Casa Systems, but it wasn't enough to produce an improved quarter let alone a better full 2019.

For full-year 2019, the total cable access concentrator market dropped to just over $1 billion, compared to $1.6 billion in 2018, and $1.7 billion in 2017, Heynen said.

Some of that drop was due to the completion of DOCSIS 3.1 network upgrades by major MSOs such as Charter and Comcast. The combined spend by the two largest US MSOs on scalable infrastructure for Q4 2019 was $1.2 billion, versus $1.5 billion in Q4 2018. Their combined spend in that category for all of 2019 was $3.4 billion, down from $4.8 billion in 2018.

Charter and Comcast aren't the only MSOs driving this downward trend, but they do head up a good chunk of the market. "It's hard to recover from that if you're a vendor," Heynen said.

DOCSIS 3.1 network upgrades have put cable operators in position to offer 1Gbit/s speeds, at least in the downstream direction. That's been enough to keep cable operators ahead of or at least in line with telco competition in most markets, a scenario that has reduced incentives to boost network capacity spending, Heynen said.

Heynen doesn't envision a big rebound in 2020 – he expects spending to be flat or up as much as 3% to 4%.

Upstream hope
But he does expect moves to expand upstream bandwidth to help lead the next network investment cycle as cable operators deploy mid-splits or high-splits that expand the amount of bandwidth used for upstream traffic. In most legacy North American DOCSIS networks, the spectrum dedicated to the upstream is in the range of 5MHz to 42MHz. Mid-splits will raise that to 85MHz and high-splits could elevate it to around 200MHz.

Those upstream-impacting network decisions will also help to drive a new generation of DOCSIS consumer premises equipment (CPE) that can tune to these updated upstream/downstream bandwidth splits.

Prepping for that has had a positive effect on DOCSIS 3.1 CPE shipments, which surged 67%, to 6 million units, in 2019, according to Dell'Oro.

But there are other things driving that increase in shipments. For one, the price points between high-end DOCSIS 3.1 CPE and DOCSIS 3.0 CPE have narrowed considerably. Additionally, the latest lines of DOCSIS 3.1-powered gateways also come equipped with Wi-Fi 6. "That is enough incentive as well to drive this transition to DOCSIS 3.1," Heynen said.

PON OLT shipments a bright spot
Meanwhile, PON OLT equipments were the lone bright spot in Dell'Oro's latest broadband access report, finding that revenue for that equipment category rose 16%, to $3 billion, in 2019. As a subset of that category, XGS-PON OLT port shipments jumped 222% as more operators continued to shift to 10Gbit/s FTTP networks, the firm found.

Some of that XGS-PON activity is due to work in North America by Frontier and AT&T, which now has XGS-PON tech deployed in 40 US cities. Meanwhile, overall PON activity has been aided by Verizon's expansion of existing service areas, and in Europe where operators are shifting from copper to fiber. The trend is also being fueled by privately funded firms like Zzoomm and CityFibre in the UK that are forcing incumbents such as BT to move more quickly to fiber and away from tech like Gfast, Heynen said.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Connectivity and Cybersecurity in the Transformative Cloud Era
The Critical Importance of Consumer Trust in the Second-Hand Mobile Device Market
The ABC’s of 5G New Radio Standards
Heavy Reading White Paper & Case Study: The Most Promising TDM to IP Solution for Network Modernization Today
Case Study: How Cisco Enabled EarthLink to Modernize the Network with Next-Generation Optical Platforms
White Paper: Transforming to Telco Cloud: Start with Services and Applications
Mapping Success in 5G: Evolve to a Software-Defined Mobile Network
White Paper: Flexible Light Orchestration of Wavelengths-a new control plane supporting flex spectrum networks
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 20, 2020, Las Vegas Convention Center
Big 5G Event
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
Leading Lights Awards
May 18, 2020, Hackberry Creek Country Club, Irving, Texas
Network Virtualization & SDN Americas
September 15-16, 2020, The Westin Westminster, Denver
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 17, 2020 5G Edge Cloud Survey Insights: Where to Place Your Bets on the 5G Edge
March 18, 2020 Connectivity Is Dead: Long Live (Intelligent, Infinite, Cloud) Connectivity
March 26, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Extending the Spectrum
March 26, 2020 European 5G Leaders: Network and Service Innovation
April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei's Latest Service and Software Solutions Help Operators Deliver Best 5G Experience and Healthy Return on Investment By Huawei
Enabling a Green, Fully Connected World With Huawei 5G Power By Huawei
Building Premium Private Lines With All Optical Networks By Simon Lu, President of Huawei Transmission Network Domain
SingleFAN Pro: Creating Gigabit Full-Fiber Cities With Intelligent Full-Fiber Access By Jeffrey Zhou, Huawei
Next Stop in Digital Transformation: Data Intelligence By Ben Zhou, Whale Cloud
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
France's bike fest demands tour de force from Orange
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE