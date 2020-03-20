Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Taking Streaming Video to the Next LevelBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsNetwork Virtualization & SDN Americas
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase Huawei Resource Center
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
FTTX

Broadband is not immune to COVID-19

News Analysis Iain Morris, International Editor 3/20/2020
Comment (0)

Telecom has been one of the few uplifting notes in this week's morbid chorus of COVID-19 news. Defying the worriers, networks have coped admirably with a surge in consumption as Europeans have sheltered in their homes.

Only today, the UK's BT was trumpeting statistics about the resilience of its largely copper-based network. Europe's networks have also withstood the assault. "We are not currently seeing any major congestion problems," said Dan Sjöbolm, the chairman of BEREC, a club of European telecom regulators.

Contrast that with the market for groceries and essential household items, where supermarkets have not been able to handle the soaring demand triggered by panic buyers. In the first few days of this crisis, the telecom sector has looked better prepared than just about any other part of society.

Broadband is suddenly an essential lifeline to the rest of the world, rather than just a convenient way to book holidays, post Facebook messages and watch movies. Parts of the analyst community are even calling out the telecom sector as a potentially safe bet in uncertain times. Yet investors should tread as cautiously as they would in a COVID-19 hospital ward.

The bull case is based on the more critical need for residential telecom services now that offices are closed and people are confined to their homes. Howard Watson, the chief technology and information officer of BT, today revealed that normal daytime usage on the network runs at about 5 Tbit/s. Since Tuesday, it has soared to about 7.5 Tbit/s, and the figure is likely to be even higher next week after school closures.

With the network apparently built to withstand about 17.5 Tbit/s, this increase sounds like a boon for BT. In a research note about the wider implications of COVID-19 for European telcos, Jefferies emphasizes "the obvious point that demand should be resilient." In the mobile market, rates of churn to other service providers should fall, because these switches usually happen in retail outlets, it says. Capital expenditure on networks might also drop due to supply chain constraints, boosting free cash flow.

Another possibility is that as households become more dependent on broadband, and the applications it provides, consumers will upgrade to higher-speed and pricier services. Indeed, as children are forced into online classes, and former office workers are urged to use videoconferencing applications in place of face-to-face meetings, even homes that previously saw limited need for broadband will turn into heavy users. This could pay off for telcos in the form of increased sales.

For more fixed broadband market coverage and insights, check out our dedicated Broadband content channel here on Light Reading.

But there are a couple of big caveats. First, without government intervention on a scale not witnessed since the Second World War, unemployment could soar. The world is already heading for its first major recession since the 2008 financial crash. Cash-strapped households may not have the money for a broadband upgrade or a mobile service they regard as a luxury. That is bad news for operators trying to promote new 5G services that – to many observers – already seemed like a solution in search of a problem.

Second, while supply chain disruption might free up cash, it will inevitably slow down the rollout of higher-speed networks, with long-term implications for companies partway through ambitious upgrades. That includes BT, which is trying to reach 4 million properties with a full-fiber network by March next year, up from about 2.2 million last December. This might seem a low priority in the current chaos. But when the world recovers with a more digital mindset, the UK could be at even bigger connectivity disadvantage to fiber-rich countries like Portugal and Spain.

Meanwhile, for the suppliers facing a squeeze, COVID-19 could drive customers to look even more seriously than they already are at alternatives. Although no part of the world can avoid disruption, service providers are bound to look closer to home as governments shut borders and international trade becomes even harder. Security concerns have already spurred interest in the development of homegrown network suppliers. COVID-19 may provide a further boost.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Connected Tech Helps Cities Conserve Resources and Reduce Costs
Unleash the Power of Digital Transformation: Enable a New Collaboration Model Across the Telco Ecosystem
5G Edge Cloud Infrastructure Operator Survey
Ebook: Solving 5G's Biggest Challenges for Communications Service Providers
Accelerating the Deployment of Critical Infrastructure Edge Services Through the OpenStack StarlingX Project
Open Source Infrastructure Software for vRAN Deployment and Operation
Securing Private 4G/5G Mobile Networks
8 Stages of the IoT Attack Lifecycle
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 20, 2020, Las Vegas Convention Center
Big 5G Event
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
Leading Lights Awards
May 18, 2020, Hackberry Creek Country Club, Irving, Texas
Network Virtualization & SDN Americas
September 15-16, 2020, The Westin Westminster, Denver
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 25, 2020 Security Agility – Case Studies and Key Learnings From 5G Deployments
March 26, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Extending the Spectrum
March 26, 2020 European 5G Leaders: Network and Service Innovation
March 31, 2020 Business Continuity and Enabling a Secure Mobile Workforce
April 2, 2020 Assessing Digital Telco Maturity Levels
April 7, 2020 Monetizing Enterprise Connectivity Services to Achieve New B2B Growth
April 8, 2020 How to avoid turning mass fiber deployments into an OPEX vortex
April 15, 2020 5G Is Redefining Transport Networks – Are You on Board?
April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Build Optical Cross-Connect Transport Networks With the Lowest per-Bit Cost By Huawei
Whale Cloud's 5G Master Solution Optimizes Operators' Monetization Capability By Zhengcang Xiao, CTO, Whale Cloud International
Innovating to Unleash the Value of Fixed Networks in the 5G Era By Fang Hui, Vice President, ZTE
ZTE's 5G Common Core Powers Value Creation With Next-Generation Network Solutions By Weibin Wang, ZTE
China Mobile (Chengdu) Adopts Huawei BusinessPON Solution to Upgrade Private Line Services, Greatly Improving User Experience By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE