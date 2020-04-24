Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Live Events Archives
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business Strategies
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars Future Vision Webinars 5G Networking Symposium
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
FTTX

Belgium steams ahead with over 300% increase in full-fiber coverage

News Analysis Anne Morris, Contributing Editor, Light Reading 4/24/2020
Comment (0)

It may be small in size, but Belgium's position at the center of Europe means it has long punched above its weight in terms of political clout. It seems the Benelux state has also been outperforming other countries in the European Union (EU) of late with regard to speed of fiber deployment.

Data just released by the FTTH Council Europe, a lobbyist for full-fiber technologies, identifies Belgium as the fastest-growing market in Europe in terms of homes passed by either fiber-to-the-home/building networks, ahead of Ireland, Switzerland, the UK and Germany. The data is not exactly fresh, charting the year to September 2019, but it still shows that Belgium was significantly ahead of nearest rivals with a whopping 307% increase (equating to 78,000 premises).

For a larger image, click here.
For a larger image, click here.

Indeed, second-ranked Ireland achieved only a 70.4% increase, while fifth-placed Germany grew by 33.5%. However, the other top four countries also managed to pass a lot more homes than Belgium, with the UK in the lead here at 1.4 million. It's worth noting that France passed the most homes in absolute numbers at 3.5 million, followed by Italy (1.9 million) and Spain (1.5 million). Belgium was also in the lead in terms of FTTH/B sockets deployed, although Italy was ranked second here and Germany dropped out of the top five.

The picture shifts again when it comes to subscriber numbers, with Greece roaring into the top spot after recording a pretty impressive 285% increase. Switzerland was next with a 176% increase, and Belgium was third with 111%. The top five is rounded out by Ireland (+93%) and Italy (+45.3%).

The report is based on data compiled by IDATE and looks at the status of FTTH/B deployments in 39 countries, including the 28 EU member states. As of September 2019, there were 70.4 million FTTH/B subscribers in the 39 countries and almost 172 million homes passed. The report noted that the rate of growth has been faster within the EU28, influenced by the EU Digital Agenda and national government measures to drive growth.

FTTH/B coverage still varies hugely across the EU, from 99% in tiny Andorra to 10% in Germany. Indeed, Germany is performing particularly poorly compared to Spain and France, with 85.6% and 57.1% respectively. Average coverage in the EU28 is still only 39.4%, compared to 49.9% across all 39 countries in the report. Those countries that have focused on copper-based technologies and/or DOCSIS 3.1 upgrades of cable networks (such as Germany and the UK) are lagging behind.

In terms of penetration rates (FTTH/B subscriptions by household), Iceland is in the lead with 65.9%, while Austria brings up the rear with just 1.9%. – again reflecting the huge discrepancies between the different countries.

For more on this topic, see:

— Anne Morris, Contributing Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
IoT and Network Sunsets: A 4G/5G Planning Framework
Service Assurance Is Vital for a Quality 5G Customer Experience
Enhancing the Customer Experience Through Data-Driven Assurance, AI and Automation
Powering Profitability With the Three As: Automation, AI & Analytics
Three Strategies to Reduce B2B Churn in Telecom
Forrester Study: The Total Economic Impact™ of ServiceNow Customer Service Management for a Communication Service Provider
eBook: Engineering the 5G World – Design & Test Insights
Scalable Edge Deployments Made Fast and Easy
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Austin Convention Center,Texas
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020, Venue TBC, Austin, Texas
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 28, 2020 Accelerate 5G for Business – What Actions Can CSPs Take?
April 29, 2020 5G & FTTH Network Convergence - Impact on Physical Layer
April 30, 2020 How MSSPs Can Automate up to 95% of Response Actions and Transform SOC Services
April 30, 2020 What are the Key Factors that Affect 5G Network Quality and User Experience?
May 6, 2020 Network-as-a-Service: Transforming the Enterprise Marketplace
May 12, 2020 With 5G here now, what’s next for the Internet of Things?
May 13, 2020 Evolving the Enterprise with Second Generation SD-WAN: Managed Service Success Strategies
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
May 26, 2020 Building Flexible and Open Architectures for 5G
May 27, 2020 Automating Multi-Vendor Networks: A Practical Approach in Telefonica’s Network
June 1, 2020 5G Networking Digital Seminar Series - Day 1
June 4, 2020 5G Networking Digital Seminar Series - Day 2
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Ten Forecasted Trends of the Data Center Industry By Huawei
China Unicom and ZTE Made Spectrum-Sharing Breakthrough Using SuperDSS By Angeline Zheng, Senior Solution Architect, ZTE Corporation
Subvert the Tradition Through NFV Network Automated Design and Deployment in the 5GC Era By Hu Bing, Product Manager, Virtualization Integration Service & Lu Xiaoyan, Senior Marketing Engineer, Virtualization Integration Service, ZTE
Addressing Current Connectivity Challenges by Accelerating the Deployment of Fixed Wireless Broadband Solutions By Scott W Minehane, Windsor Place
5G Deterministic Networking, Key to New Business By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE