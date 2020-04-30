Altice USA expands 1-Gig fiber footprint

NEW YORK – Altice USA, the provider of Optimum-branded internet, TV, and mobile services in the New York tri-state area, today announces that, through network investment and the continued deployment of fiber technologies, one gigabit broadband service is now available in more than half of its New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut footprint.

One gigabit internet service handles the most data intensive activities, including powering today's uber-connected smart homes, with bandwidth to spare for multiple users to stream 4K UHD content, engage in video conferences, download files, and play games across many connected devices. In addition to fast broadband speeds, the company's broadband services offer Smart WiFi, which delivers seamless WiFi coverage throughout the home, with one simple network name for easy connectivity and intelligent technology that connects devices to the strongest signal.

Altice USA offers a wide range of broadband speeds to meet all needs and budgets, starting at a low-cost 30 Mbps service available for $14.99 per month and going up to multi-gigabit services for enterprise customers. The company also continues to expand gigabit service in its Suddenlink service area across Texas, Arkansas, Arizona and more than a dozen other states, where it already offers gigabit speeds to more than 75 percent of households it serves in those regions. In addition, the company's mobile service, Altice Mobile, offers customers unlimited data, talk and text on a nationwide network with LTE coverage for $30 per line per month.

Read the full announcement here.

Altice USA