Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Live Events Archives
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business Strategies
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars Optical Networking Symposium 5G Networking Symposium
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
FTTX

Altice USA CEO defends FTTP game plan

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 5/12/2020
Comment (0)

Altice USA has begun to deliver 1-Gig service via its cable plant in its Optimum footprint in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, but the company remains undaunted in its decision to push ahead aggressively with a fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) network upgrade in the region.

Altice USA's justification boils down to a multi-pronged strategy that's primarily driven by lowering operating costs and boosting service performance, alongside a plan to lean more heavily on the operator's legacy hybrid fiber/coax (HFC) network for wireless backhaul, Altice USA CEO Dexter Goei explained Tuesday in a discussion with MoffettNathanson analyst Craig Moffett.

Altice USA CEO Dexter Goei.
Altice USA CEO Dexter Goei.

Altice USA offers 1-Gig service to about half of its Optimum footprint on HFC (via DOCSIS 3.1). But that will continue to serve as a stop-gap of sorts as the company moves ahead with FTTP network upgrades that have recently slowed down due to delays in permitting during the pandemic. That slowdown, however, hasn't altered Altice USA's determination to continue charging down the fiber path.

"The cost savings are so significant ... the [network] performance is dramatically different," Goei said.

On the operational side, Altice USA expects to get a financial lift because opex costs on its FTTP network should drive downward as customer touch point costs and other "instance rates" also scale downward.

Goei said Altice USA's sister companies in other parts of the world have seen some "material changes" in opex when deploying FTTP in markets where they also operate HFC networks. Specifically, he noted that those companies, such as Altice Europe, have seen a reduction of instance rates of 40% and more in areas served by FTTP. He estimates that Altice USA spends about $800 million to $900 million a year on customer touch points, and expects that to come down "significantly" over time on the company's new FTTP network.

He also expects those FTTP upgrades to help Altice USA firmly match up with Verizon in Fios markets and extend its lead on the telco in non-Fios areas.

Where Verizon is less focused on Fios, "we'll have a materially better network than they will have," Goei said. "We will have overbuilt their entire fiber-to-the-home footprint in [the Optimum markets] in the next two years. On top of that, we'll have an attractive wireless product to add to it. That's going to make us from a convergence standpoint much more attractive than Fios and Verizon put together."

Evolving role for the HFC network
Moffett asked if it's a conspiracy theory to believe that Altice USA wants to shift residential video and broadband traffic onto FTTP to help free up space on an HFC network equipped with small cells. That would put the HFC network in position to play an even greater role offloading wireless traffic for Altice USA and its mobile partners.

"It's not a conspiracy theory," Goei said. "The most valuable part of our business is our fixed line assets and our networks. We are going to monetize our assets as best we can. We've had discussions with all of the wireless providers in terms of helping them densify their network … We believe in helping out wireless 'competitors' improve their networks to the extent that we can get good economics on our products."

Altice USA has reintroduced a $20 per line promotional price on a mobile service it launched in September 2019.
Altice USA has reintroduced a $20 per line promotional price on a mobile service it launched in September 2019.

He likewise remains unworried about "5G substitution in any shape or form" for residential broadband, but remains bullish about Altice USA's own mobile service, which just reinstated a promotional price that starts at $20 per month.

Altice Mobile, which launched last fall via an MVNO with Sprint along with an assist from AT&T, ended Q1 2020 with about 110,000 subscribers. Goei said Altice USA is working on a timetable to get transitioned to the T-Mobile network following its recent merger with Sprint.

"We are tweaking the model," Goei said of the company's mobile business. "We're in the very, very early innings of [network] convergence here."

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Report: 5G + AI: Ingredients for Next Gen Wireless Innovation
Case Study: 5G V2X Sidelink Advanced Safety Use Cases
The Future of Coherent Optical Networking
IHS Markit 2020 Optical Equipment Vendor Leadership Survey
Video: WaveLogic 5 Extreme
Building More Scalable and Programmable Networks with WaveLogic 5 Extreme
Research Paper: Connectivity for successful SD-WAN
White Paper: Enterprise Insights to Become the Edge Authority
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Austin Convention Center,Texas
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020, Venue TBC, Austin, Texas
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 13, 2020 Evolving the Enterprise with Second Generation SD-WAN: Managed Service Success Strategies
May 14, 2020 Better Indoor Coverage, Better 5G Networks
May 14, 2020 5G Webinar: How to Automate and Scale 5G Deployments
May 20, 2020 Leveraging PON for Next-Gen Network Services
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
May 21, 2020 Supercharge your Fiber Broadband Service: How open, disaggregated software-defined access networks can be a game changer
May 26, 2020 Building Flexible and Open Architectures for 5G
May 26, 2020 2020 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
May 27, 2020 Building a DN-Oriented 5G Core
May 27, 2020 How to build a better 5G?
May 27, 2020 Automating Multi-Vendor Networks: A Practical Approach in Telefonica’s Network
May 28, 2020 2020 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 1, 2020 5G Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
June 4, 2020 5G Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 9, 2020 Cable Europe Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
June 10, 2020 Zero-Touch Testing for SD-WAN and 5G Unified Transport
June 10, 2020 Automating Field Service Operations: The Key to Coping with Disruption
June 11, 2020 Cable Europe Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Modernizing the Edge for Service Growth By Cisco
Ten Forecasted Trends of the Data Center Industry By Huawei
China Unicom and ZTE Made Spectrum-Sharing Breakthrough Using SuperDSS By Angeline Zheng, Senior Solution Architect, ZTE Corporation
Subvert the Tradition Through NFV Network Automated Design and Deployment in the 5GC Era By Hu Bing, Product Manager, Virtualization Integration Service & Lu Xiaoyan, Senior Marketing Engineer, Virtualization Integration Service, ZTE
Addressing Current Connectivity Challenges by Accelerating the Deployment of Fixed Wireless Broadband Solutions By Scott W Minehane, Windsor Place
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE