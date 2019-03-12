Adtran, Zzoomm Team on 10G Fiber in UK

LONDON -- ADTRAN, Inc., (NASDAQ:ADTN), the leading provider of next-generation open networking and subscriber experience solutions, today announced Zzoomm, a new fibre network operator, has selected ADTRAN as its technology partner to build a 10G FTTH network to serve suburbs and towns across the United Kingdom (U.K.).

Currently, there are 30 million homes and businesses in the U.K., but only two million have access to fibre networks and the high-speed broadband services they deliver. Zzoomm recently announced the official launch of its full fibre network and will begin construction this summer with the goal to connect one million of these previously underserved properties over the next five years. This 10Gbps service-capable network will afford these communities access to the most advanced residential and business applications available now and into the foreseeable future.

The operator is specifically targeting its services to suburbs of major cities, including London, as well as towns and smaller cities across the U.K. These communities are currently underserved by existing operators using copper-based infrastructure. Zzoomm will leverage the ADTRAN 10G fibre access platform with XGS-PON to support a highly-economical, symmetric 10Gbps service delivery solution at competitive broadband price-points.

