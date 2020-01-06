FirstLight buys DFT's western New York fiber network

ALBANY, N.Y. – FirstLight, a leading provider of fiber-optic data, Internet, data center, cloud computing and unified communications services to enterprise and carrier customers throughout the Northeast, announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire certain fiber assets of DFT Communications ("DFT").

This transaction, which includes only a portion of DFT Communications' fiber network and involves a fiber route that runs from Hamburg to Jamestown, enhances FirstLight's fiber network in Western New York and provides a third, unique route from Buffalo, New York. As part of the transaction, FirstLight will provide bulk communications services to support DFT's infrastructure needs.

"The companies have worked together for many years, leveraging each other's capabilities and strengths," said Kurt Van Wagenen, President and CEO of FirstLight. "This transaction will provide direct access to the underlying infrastructure in order to better position FirstLight to continue to expand its capabilities throughout this region."

"This transaction is beneficial to DFT, its customers and stakeholders. It allows us to focus on our core business and operations while maintaining access to the network connectivity we need, managed by a provider we have come to know and trust," said Mark R. Maytum, President and COO of DFT Communications.

The Beckage Firm served as legal counsel to DFT in connection with this transaction. Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP served as legal counsel to FirstLight. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2020, following the satisfaction of customary regulatory approvals. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

FirstLight