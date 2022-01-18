Fidium Fiber brings 1-Gig to 55K homes in parts of New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, NH – More than 55,000 homes in Manchester, Milford and Nashua can now order Fidium Fiber, a customer-centered internet service boasting gigabit speeds without data caps, contracts or required bundles.

Offering speeds more than five times faster than average in Manchester[i] and Nashua[ii] and seven times faster than average in Milford[iii], Fidium Fiber internet's 1-Gig service is available for just $70 per month, including installation and whole-home WiFi equipment, and without data caps, contracts or required bundles. To ensure Fidium customers get the best online experience, the Attune WiFi whole-home management app provides network visibility, time-of-day access control, age-appropriate content settings, speed tests and more.

Since launching in November, Fidium has been delighting new customers with easy, hassle-free installation including text updates, experienced technical support, and compassionate, knowledgeable customer service teams. An intuitive customer portal with self-service options also offers customers a fully digital experience from installation through service.

Fidium is continuing to expand throughout New Hampshire and Northern New England, including 56,000 more Manchester and Nashua homes early this year.

[1] https://broadbandnow.com/New-Hampshire/Manchester

[2] https://broadbandnow.com/New-Hampshire/Nashua

[3] https://broadbandnow.com/New-Hampshire/Milford

