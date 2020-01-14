EXFO Reports Fiscal Q1 Sales Gain

QUEBEC CITY -- EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFO) (TSX: EXF), the communications industry's test, monitoring and analytics experts, reported today financial results for the first quarter ended November 30, 2019.

"EXFO delivered a strong first-quarter performance to begin fiscal 2020, highlighted by sales above the midpoint of guidance for a fifth consecutive reporting period and adjusted EBITDA margin in double-digits," said EXFO's CEO Philippe Morin. "These results demonstrate the heightened leverage in our business model through a combination of increased revenue and lower cost structure. Although we are operating within a highly dynamic and transforming industry, we are confident about achieving our profitable growth strategy for the full fiscal year."

First-Quarter Highlights

Sales.

Sales increased 6.3% in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 mainly due to a more linear influx of Test and Measurement (T&M) orders compared to the same period in 2019, and stronger demand for the company's solutions in the Asia-Pacific region. T&M sales accounted for 76% of revenue in the first quarter of 2020, while Service Assurance, Systems and Services (SASS) sales totaled 24%. Revenue distribution among the three main selling regions amounted to 54% in the Americas, 29% in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and 17% in Asia-Pacific. EXFO's top customer accounted for 11.9% of sales, while the top three represented 19.7%.

Profitability.

IFRS net loss amounted to US$0.1 million, or US$0.00 per share, in the first quarter of fiscal 2020, while adjusted EBITDA totaled US$7.5 million, or 10.3% of sales. EXFO adopted IFRS 16, "Leases," on Sept. 1, 2019, using the modified retrospective method which had a positive impact on adjusted EBITDA of US$0.9 million, or 1.2% of sales, in the first quarter of 2020. Prior period amounts were not adjusted.

Innovation.

EXFO introduced the Optical Wave Expert, the first test solution to integrate DWDM (dense wavelength division multiplexing) channel power validation and OTDR (optical time domain reflectometry) fault-locating capabilities on a single port. Designed to reduce mean-time-to-repair, this instrument enables field technicians to automatically troubleshoot optical fiber links.

Business Outlook

EXFO forecasts sales between US$66.0 million and US$71.0 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2020, while IFRS net loss is expected to range between -US$0.09 and -US$0.05 per share. IFRS net loss includes US$0.05 per share in after-tax amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation costs and anticipated foreign exchange loss.

EXFO (Nasdaq: EXFO; Toronto: EXF)