Everstream buys Rocket Fiber in Michigan

CLEVELAND – Everstream, the business-only fiber network, today announced that it has completed its purchase of Rocket Fiber LLC, a Detroit-based internet service provider. The acquisition provides Everstream coverage in all major Michigan markets and rounds out an expansive fiber footprint in greater Detroit.

The purchase is part of Everstream's strategy to provide reliable, high-bandwidth connectivity to enterprises in Michigan and throughout the Midwest. With the deal's close, Everstream has added 41 route miles to its network and access to more than 5,000 businesses. Rocket Fiber residential services will continue uninterrupted under the Rocket Fiber brand.

"Everstream's acquisition of Rocket Fiber gives us an even stronger footprint in Michigan, and as we continue to grow, our Detroit customers now have direct access throughout the Midwest thanks to the Everstream network," said Everstream President and CEO Brett Lindsey. "Detroit businesses will continue to experience high-capacity, low-latency connectivity services and we're excited to partner with new and existing customers to help them scale."

Everstream's Detroit network now includes:

The addition of 41 route miles of network in greater Detroit.

Direct connection to Everstream's existing fiber network infrastructure in Michigan and its other Midwest markets.

Connectivity to four state-of-the-art data centers in the Detroit area, with access to more than 32 additional data centers — and growing — across the Midwest.

Offices in downtown Detroit, with local team members.

The closing of the Rocket Fiber acquisition is in addition to the company's recently announced $250 million commitment to build new fiber infrastructure across the Midwest. In 2020, Everstream plans to expand into five new markets, hire 100 new employees and reach its goal of 15,000 route miles of fiber deployed across the Midwest.

Everstream's enterprise-grade network delivers robust business fiber services, including dedicated internet access, dark fiber, Ethernet and data center solutions. The company's advanced fiber network offers direct peering with all major carriers and cloud hyperscalers. With high-speed, low-latency connections, it provides converged internet, voice and data services at speeds of up to 100 Gbps.