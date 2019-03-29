& cplSiteName &
Video

Enterprise Communication Services Portals – Accelerating Innovation in B2B markets

3/29/2019
50%
50%
Enterprise customer expectations from their enterprise portals have risen in recent years. This is due to the ease of use they enjoy with SaaS services and cloud services. In comparison, managing the enterprise telecom service can be a cumbersome process with separate portals required for different services such as voice, Ethernet, and IP/VPN.
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
April 8, 2019, Las Vegas, Nevada
May 6, 2019, Denver, Colorado
May 6-8, 2019, Denver, Colorado
September 17-19, 2019, Dallas, Texas
October 1, 2019, New Orleans, Louisiana
October 2-22, 2019, Los Angeles, CA
October 10, 2019, New York, New York
November 5, 2019, London, England
November 7, 2019, London, UK
December 3-5, 2019, Vienna, Austria
December 3, 2019, New York, New York
All Upcoming Live Events
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Huawei Introduces Autonomous Driving Core Network
By David Fang, Chief NFV Marketing Expert & Solution Director, Huawei Cloud Core Network
Huawei Shows 5G in Action at MWC
By Ken Wieland, for Huawei
Huawei Heats Up Microwave for 5G Backhaul
By Ken Wieland, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
Slideshows
Touring a Mini Data Center for Mobile Edge Computing
More Slideshows
Infographics