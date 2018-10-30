Ekinops Unveils New OneAccess 10G Ethernet Access Device

PARIS -- EKINOPS (Euronext Paris - FR0011466069 – EKI), a leading global supplier of telecommunications solutions for operators, today unveils a OneAccess 10G Ethernet Access Device (EAD) that will enable operators and communication service providers to offer high-speed Ethernet services to Enterprise and wholesale customers.

Unveiled at the MEF2018 conference, and available to operators in Q1 2019, the OneAccess 1651 EAD will enable operators to monitor thousands of Ethernet links centrally and generate service activation birth certificates without the need for deploying test equipment at the customer site. These advantages benefit operators by dramatically reducing the cost and operational issues experienced when delivering flexible, scalable and SLA-based Ethernet connectivity to enterprises migrating to the Cloud.

The 10G EAD complements Ekinops’ extensive OneAccess Ethernet access product range, which provides connectivity over both copper and fiber.

Enhanced L2 aggregation in optical transport

In combination with Ekinops’ Optical Transport solution, the OneAccess 1651 EAD also enhances the L2 aggregation capabilities in optical transport deployments. The new combined solution draws on Ethernet packet multiplexing and grooming, enabling operators to transport Ethernet connections in a more efficient and flexible way over the optical network. This innovative pairing is the first joint development project by Ekinops’ Access and Optical Transport business lines.

Demonstration of Ekinops’ OneAccess Open Virtualization Platform (OVP)

Operators and CSPs can also engage with Ekinops’ OVP and discover how its drag’n’drop design environment can enable zero-touch provisioning of virtual network functions (VNFs) on a completely open hardware platform. With OVP, operators can quickly model, design, test and validate complete VNF service chains, enabling network architects to instantiate and interconnect OneAccess and third-party VNFs, define their service parameters and troubleshoot the resulting chain all from the same open environment.

“Ekinops presence at the MEF18 conference allies perfectly with the focus of the event: to enable orchestrated communication services for the digital economy,” comments Pravin Mirchandani, CMO, Ekinops, France. “Our new Ethernet product will lower the cost of Cloud-enabling businesses for operators and CSPs everywhere. We are delighted also to report on the first example of how our newly combined access and optical transport specialisms are innovating to respond to the needs of operators; this time by increasing capacity on the optical network. Our commitment to openness in virtualization solutions continues to chime with operators globally, and is enabling them to migrate to NFV flexibly and at a pace they define, free from vendor-lock in.”

