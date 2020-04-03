Eoptolink launching SFP56-DD transceivers to support 400G DR4 breakout application

CHENGDU, China – Eoptolink today announced the immediate availability of its SFP56-DD optical transceiver products. The SFP56-DD Transceivers will offer a lower cost option for the high port density break-out applications.

The last 12 months has seen several significant developments at Eoptolink culminating in the successful launch of its 400G transceiver portfolio. QSFP56-DD and OSFP Form Factors enable point to point and 1:4 breakout applications up to 10km. DR1, FR1 and LR1 Single Lambda 100G models were also launched to support DR4 applications. Now, after the successful launch of its QSFP28 family, Eoptolink is proud to unveil its SFP56-DD family too. Three flavors, DR1, FR1, and LR1 are available with immediate effect:

EOLSD-131HG-O-5H-36: SM SFP56-DD 100G 500m, MSA and RoHS compliant, <3.5W

EOLSD-131HG-O-02-36: SM SFP56-DD 100G 2km, MSA and RoHS compliant, <3.5W

EOLSD-131HG-O-10-36: SM SFP56-DD 100G 10km, MSA and RoHS compliant, <3.5W



Eoptolink will be at OFC 2020 in San Diego and welcomes you to its stand #4220 for a demonstration of these and all their latest developments. For the SFP56-DD demonstration Eoptolink is proud to announce its joint collaboration with Nokia where it will be showcasing a live demonstration of the world's first ever 100G Single Lambda SFP56-DD form factor transceivers in Nokia 7750 SR series of routers.