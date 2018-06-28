& cplSiteName &

SM Optics Unveils Its Micro ROADM

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
6/28/2018
50%
50%

MILAN -- SM Optics, a centre of competence in optical networking and R&D power house, following the disruptive launch of the micro OTN solution in 2017, introducing a protocol innovation in the OTN framework, launches another block in their micro node vision, offering a new WDM ROADM solution combining the flexibility of a disaggregated platform with the cost effectiveness of WSS-free architecture.

The LIGHTMODE LM-1 micro ROADM open line system is a disaggregated WDM functional block offering in a single rack unit a multi-degree ROADM. Based on a stackable design it can easily expand to cover any capacity growth and cost effectively cope with any configuration, as well as supporting any lambda capacity rate as it operates on a grid-less and filter-less optical multiplexer.

The SDN centric solution, liaising over HomeLight the optical network domain controller that embeds path computation and network design capabilities, allows for easy orchestration of any network regardless of its complexity. SM Optics with its HomeLight controller is part of the OIF multivendor SDN Transport API (T-API) interoperability in conjunction with ONF

“Highly compact, extreme versatile and cost effective are what our customer are asking us to update and upgrade their transport network with” says Stefano Schiavoni Sales General Manager in SM Optics, adding “with the introductionof this open line system we are offering an open line system with ROADM capabilities at a fraction of traditional vertical integrated solutions”

“With the launch of the LM-1 micro ROADM, we now have the three building blocks for flexible new metro network architecture, based over what we can call ‘low entropy disaggregated platforms’” says Giorgio Cazzaniga, Product Line Director in SM Optics.

SM-Optics Srl

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
John Chambers is still as passionate about business and innovation as he ever was at Cisco, finds Steve Saunders.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
September 12, 2018, Los Angeles, CA
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Slideshow: Light Reading's Big Communications Event Rocks Austin!
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
How Netflix May Finally Meet Its Waterloo
Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading, 6/25/2018
Telco Job Prospects Go From Bad to Worse
Iain Morris, News Editor, 6/22/2018
5G Transport – Where Do We Start?
Ray Le Maistre, Editor-in-Chief, 6/21/2018
In Search of 5G's Rationale
Ray Le Maistre, Editor-in-Chief, 6/22/2018
GitLab Says Bye-Bye Microsoft, Moves to Google Cloud
Mitch Wagner, Executive Editor, Light Reading, 6/27/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Proper Posture Changes Everything Click Here
Latest Comment
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Huawei: Master Ecosystem-Builder in IoT
By Ken Wieland for Huawei Technologies
All Partner Perspectives