DriveNets Teams Up With Broadcom, White Box Vendors

RA'ANANA, Israel -- DriveNets the networking software company today announced partnerships with leading ODMs UFISpace, Edgecore Networks and Delta whose open networking platforms (white boxes) provide the physical building blocks for the distributed disaggregated chassis (DDC) model, and Broadcom whose latest merchant silicon chips - Ramon and Jericho2 enable the capacity and scale required by this new networking model.

DriveNets Network Cloud software solution combined with these industry partnerships create a networking ecosystem that empowers the Service Provider market for the first time with infrastructure flexibility and choice, ending vendor lock-in. The disaggregated architecture allows service providers to accelerate network capacity growth, improve network profitability, roll out new services and scale with unprecedented operational flexibility. The solution is already in POCs with leading service providers globally.

DriveNets recently announced that their Network Cloud was the first to support the distributed disaggregated routing model presented at the OCP Regional Summit in Amsterdam and is the largest cloud-native disaggregated core and edge router on the market which uniquely scales from a single-box router of 4Tb/s, to a cluster of white boxes that operate as a single router supporting 768 Tb/s (7680 ports of 100G).

“The release of our DDC specifications to the OCP takes our white box strategy to the next level,” said Chris Rice, SVP of Network Infrastructure and Cloud at AT&T. “We’re entering an era where 100G simply can’t handle all of the new demands on our network. Designing a class of open and flexible routers that can operate at 400G is critical to supporting the massive bandwidth demands that will come with 5G and fiber-based broadband services. We’re confident these specifications are driving an innovative ecosystem for DDC white box architecture that other service providers can adopt and embrace.”

“UfiSpace has been among the first set of vendors who committed to opening the networking model, and we have already demonstrated our open routing solutions with AT&T at the Open Networking Summit (ONS) last April.” said Vincent Ho, CEO UfiSpace. “We are now proud to expand these efforts and work with DriveNets and Broadcom to take open networking to the next level, starting at the core and edge of carrier networks. Our solutions are already in the labs of the largest service providers in the world who believe that disaggregating is the future for networks.”

“Edgecore has been leading the deployment of 100G/400G routing based on Broadcom’s StrataXGS and StrataDNX architecture combining our Open Networking platforms with DriveNets Network Cloud software to create unprecedented levels of efficiency, performance and scale for service providers’ networks,” said George Tchaparian, President and CEO of Edgecore Networks. “We are committed to continue providing innovative platforms that provide freedom and choice to leading operators worldwide, accelerating their network and business growth.”

“Delta is committed to supporting business models that add agility and efficiency to customers' networks, such as disaggregation.” said Victor Cheng, Delta's Senior Vice President and General Manager of its Information and Communications Technology Business Group. He added, “We are honored to partner with DriveNets to help our customers realize their vision.”

“Momentum is building for new IP core and edge network architectures based on disaggregated hardware and software and the use of white boxes,” said Shin Umeda, Vice President at Dell’Oro Group. “The new architectures enable service providers to grow their networks faster and more efficiently, while reducing their dependency on traditional vendor integrated solutions. We see the potential for disaggregation to bring networking capabilities to service providers along the lines of how disaggregation impacted hyperscale cloud networking”.

“We are pleased to see the broad adoption of Jericho2 products across the networking industry,” said Ram Velaga, senior vice president and general manager, Switch Products Division, Broadcom. “Combined with innovative DriveNets Network Cloud software, this new distributed disaggregation chassis routing model, based on Jericho2 and submitted to the OCP, delivers industry-leading scale with CapEx and OpEx savings for service providers.”

“We are proud to be part of such a distinguished open ecosystem of industry leaders and partners who are working together to create a disaggregated networking architecture that allows service providers to stay ahead of service demand growth and avoid being slowed down by specific vendor offerings.” said Ido Susan, CEO and Co-Founder, DriveNets. “Our goal is to continue to grow this ecosystem and support additional hardware and software offerings that can expand service providers capabilities.”

