CommScope hires chief commercial officer

HICKORY, NC – CommScope Holding Company, a global leader in connectivity solutions for communications networks, today introduced Jeff White as Chief Commercial Officer.

Mr. White will lead a global organization of more than 2,000 professionals that includes direct and indirect sales, sales enablement and marketing. He will be responsible for the development and growth of CommScope's sales and marketing operations to meet strategic business initiatives. Mr. White is tasked with executing on CommScope's growth strategy while evolving its go-to-market channels and more deeply aligning sales and marketing activities.

Mr. White joins CommScope from Here Technologies, a location services platform company, where he served as chief customer officer in Amsterdam and oversaw a complete go-to-market transformation. Previously, he was chief revenue officer for Syniverse and Extreme Networks and held several leadership roles with Cisco Systems including senior vice president/president of India - Bangalore. Mr. White has nearly 30 years of experience in network technology industries, the majority in sales leadership roles of increasing responsibility.

Mr. White begins his tenure with CommScope on June 1 based at the company's headquarters in Hickory, North Carolina.

Read the full announcement here.

