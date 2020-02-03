Comcast, Ciena connect on 600G link

HANOVER, Md. and PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – with the number of 4K content, gaming and augmented and virtual reality applications continuing to increase, Comcast is advancing its network to provide better immersive digital experiences to millions of customers.

Employing Ciena' s (NYSE: CIEN) WaveLogic 5 Extreme (WL5e) and flexible grid technology, Comcast recently conducted the world' s first long-distance 600Gbps single wavelength pilot deployment, which carried live commercial traffic across more than 800km between core peering locations in Newark, New Jersey, and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To test the full capabilities of the technology, Comcast also looped back the signal and verified successful operation of 600Gbps across 1,600-kilometers.

This significant industry milestone demonstrates Comcast' s commitment to delivering the highest capacity and fastest speeds to provide the best possible user experience in a booming digital economy.

Key Facts:

Comcast Labs and Network Engineering teams achieved a two times increase in wavelength capacity across the mixed fiber link while leveraging Ciena' s WL5e technology. As the industry' s first programmable 800G solution, WaveLogic 5 Extreme is designed to provide unmatched bandwidth tunability, from 200G to 800G, and adapt to constantly changing end-user demands with more capacity per wavelength and lower cost per bit.

The deployment of WL5e on the link between Newark and Pittsburgh is the first in Ciena' s Waveserver 5 form factor. Waveserver 5 leverages WaveLogic 5 coherent technology to scale up to 12.8Tbps in a compact 2RU footprint, allowing Comcast to maximize fiber capacity and reduce the amount of hardware required to support high-bandwidth service growth.

In addition to capacity upgrades, WL5e facilitates the evolution to 400G-interface routers and universal 400GbE transport across any location in the Comcast National Backbone network without regeneration. This capability will allow Comcast to continue scaling its network at the pace of its business, with less power and lower overall costs.

