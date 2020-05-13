Colt offers low-latency connections between financial hubs, exchanges

LONDON – Colt Technology Services, a leading provider of agile, high-bandwidth connectivity solutions, today announced further latency reductions on critical PrizmNet routes in Europe, ensuring best-in-market low and ultra-low latencies for the Capital Markets.

Colt pursues a strategy of continuous investment in its financial extranet; PrizmNet to meet the high-frequency trading (HFT) and other needs of the Capital Markets community, including financial brokers, investment funds and banks, and FX-related applications.

Following recent investment in ultra-low latency PrizmNet infrastructure in Asia, Colt has now implemented next-generation Arista 7130 Layer 1 switches (also known as Metamako Metamux) within the PrizmNet European core to provide even lower latency connectivity between the following key liquidity hubs and exchanges:

Equinix London (LD4) and London Stock Exchange (LSE)

Equinix London (LD4) and Interxion London (IXL)

Equinix London (LD4) and Equinix Frankfurt (FR2)

Interxion London (IXL) and Equinix Frankfurt (FR2)

Interxion London (IXL) and Equinix Zurich (ZH4)

Interxion London (IXL) and Bolsa de Madrid Colocation (BME)

Customers connected to these hubs and exchanges via PrizmNet, and service providers using PrizmNet to connect to away markets or to execute to brokers or market data services, will automatically benefit from the latency reductions and performance enhancements on these routes.

Colt PrizmNet is underpinned by the Colt IQ Network, a 100Gbps optimized intelligent network that’s distributed to more than 29,000 on-net buildings, 900 data centers and hundreds of data network connection points around the world.

Colt PrizmNet offers simplified access to a global Capital Markets ecosystem of 160+ exchanges, venues and service providers; and 10,000+ market participants.

Colt Technology Services