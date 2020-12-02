Sign In Register
Cisco revenues drop, earnings climb in Q2FY20

News Wire Feed Light Reading 2/12/2020
Comment (0)

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Cisco today reported second-quarter results for the period ended January 25, 2020. Cisco reported second-quarter revenue of $12.0 billion, net income on a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis of $2.9 billion or $0.68 per share, and nonGAAP net income of $3.3 billion or $0.77 per share.

Q2 FY 2020 Highlights (All comparative percentages are on a year-over-year basis unless otherwise noted.)

Revenue – Total revenue was $12.0 billion, down 4%, with product revenue down 6% and service revenue up 5%. Revenue by geographic segment was: Americas down 5%, EMEA down 3%, and APJC down 1%. Product revenue was led by growth in Security, up 9%. Infrastructure Platforms and Applications were each down 8%.

Gross Margin – On a GAAP basis, total gross margin, product gross margin, and service gross margin were 64.7%, 63.9%, and 66.6%, respectively, as compared with 62.5%, 61.0%, and 66.6%, respectively, in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Total gross margins by geographic segment were: 66.9% for the Americas, 65.8% for EMEA and 65.6% for APJC.

Operating Expenses – On a GAAP basis, operating expenses were $4.4 billion, down 4%. Non-GAAP operating expenses were $3.9 billion, down 1%, and were 32.7% of revenue.

Operating Income – GAAP operating income was $3.4 billion, up 5%, with GAAP operating margin of 28.2%. Non-GAAP operating income was $4.0 billion, up 1%, with non-GAAP operating margin at 33.7%.

Provision for Income Taxes – The GAAP tax provision rate was 18.6%. The non-GAAP tax provision rate was 20.0%.

Net Income and EPS – On a GAAP basis, net income was $2.9 billion and EPS was $0.68. On a non-GAAP basis, net income was flat at $3.3 billion, and EPS was $0.77, an increase of 5%.

Cash Flow from Operating Activities – $3.8 billion for the second quarter of fiscal 2020, flat compared with $3.8 billion for the second quarter of fiscal 2019.

Balance Sheet and Other Financial Highlights

Cash and Cash Equivalents and Investments – $27.1 billion at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2020, compared with $33.4 billion at the end of fiscal 2019.

Guidance for Q3 FY 2020

Cisco expects to achieve the following results for the third quarter of fiscal 2020:

  • Q3 FY 2020
  • Revenue (1.5)% - (3.5)% decline Y/Y
  • Non-GAAP gross margin rate 64.5% - 65.5%
  • Non-GAAP operating margin rate 32.5% - 33.5%
  • Non-GAAP tax provision rate 20%
  • Non-GAAP EPS $0.79 - $0.81

Cisco estimates that GAAP EPS will be $0.62 to $0.67 in the third quarter of fiscal 2020.

