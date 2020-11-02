Ciena withdraws from Mobile World Congress 2020

HANOVER, Md. — Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is cancelling its plans to exhibit and participate at the upcoming Mobile World Congress 2020 event, scheduled to take place February 24-27 in Barcelona, due to growing concerns about and the increasing spread of the novel coronavirus.

"We have been closely monitoring the situation and, in order to best safeguard the health and wellbeing of our employees, customers and partners, we have made the difficult decision to withdraw our participation in MWC 2020. We appreciate the extensive efforts and precautionary measures put in place by the GSMA, and we look forward to participating in future events with them," stated Gary Smith, president & chief executive officer, Ciena.

As a matter of practice, Ciena takes appropriate precautions to ensure that its employees and business are protected from and prepared to address unforeseen circumstances that may affect normal operations. In response to the novel coronavirus concerns, Ciena has implemented preventative measures to safeguard its people and is adhering to the World Health Organization's (WHO) standard recommendations for reducing risk and exposure.

