Optical/IP

Ciena reports sales hike in fiscal Q1

News Wire Feed Light Reading 3/5/2020
Comment (0)

HANOVER, Md. – Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN), a networking systems, services and software company, today announced unaudited financial results for its fiscal first quarter ended January 31, 2020.

  • Q1 Revenue: $832.9 million, increasing 7.0% year over year

  • Q1 Net Income per Share: $0.40 GAAP; $0.52 adjusted (non-GAAP)

  • Share Repurchases: Repurchased approximately 1.3 million shares of common stock for an aggregate price of $50.7 million during the quarter

    "We began fiscal 2020 with another quarter of outstanding financial performance, including 7% year-over-year revenue growth and robust operating results," said Gary Smith, President and CEO, Ciena. "We are well-positioned to continue gaining share by leveraging our financial strength, global scale, diversification and increasing technology leadership."

    For the fiscal first quarter 2020, Ciena reported revenue of $832.9 million as compared to $778.5 million for the fiscal first quarter 2019.

    Ciena's GAAP net income for the fiscal first quarter 2020 was $62.3 million, or $0.40 per diluted common share, which compares to a GAAP net income of $33.6 million, or $0.21 per diluted common share, for the fiscal first quarter 2019.

    Ciena's adjusted (non-GAAP) net income for the fiscal first quarter 2020 was $81.7 million, or $0.52 per diluted common share, which compares to an adjusted (non-GAAP) net income of $52.8 million, or $0.33 per diluted common share, for the fiscal first quarter 2019.

    Ciena Corp. (NYSE: CIEN)

