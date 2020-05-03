Ciena reports sales hike in fiscal Q1

HANOVER, Md. – Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN), a networking systems, services and software company, today announced unaudited financial results for its fiscal first quarter ended January 31, 2020.

"We began fiscal 2020 with another quarter of outstanding financial performance, including 7% year-over-year revenue growth and robust operating results," said Gary Smith, President and CEO, Ciena. "We are well-positioned to continue gaining share by leveraging our financial strength, global scale, diversification and increasing technology leadership."

For the fiscal first quarter 2020, Ciena reported revenue of $832.9 million as compared to $778.5 million for the fiscal first quarter 2019.

Ciena's GAAP net income for the fiscal first quarter 2020 was $62.3 million, or $0.40 per diluted common share, which compares to a GAAP net income of $33.6 million, or $0.21 per diluted common share, for the fiscal first quarter 2019.

Ciena's adjusted (non-GAAP) net income for the fiscal first quarter 2020 was $81.7 million, or $0.52 per diluted common share, which compares to an adjusted (non-GAAP) net income of $52.8 million, or $0.33 per diluted common share, for the fiscal first quarter 2019.

