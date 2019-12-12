Ciena Reports Fiscal Q4, Full Year

HANOVER, Md. -- Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN), a networking systems, services and software company, today announced unaudited financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and year ended October 31, 2019.

Q4 Revenue : $968.0 million, increasing 7.6% year over year

Q4 Net Income per Share: $0.51 GAAP; $0.58 adjusted (non-GAAP)

Share Repurchases: Repurchased approximately 1.0 million shares of common stock for an aggregate price of $38.2 million during the quarter

"Our outstanding Q4 financial performance rounded out an extraordinary year of industry-leading growth and profitability," said Gary Smith, President and CEO, Ciena. "Our innovation, diversification and scale uniquely position us to continue taking share while delivering improved operating margin and driving sustained EPS growth in 2020."

For the fiscal fourth quarter 2019, Ciena reported revenue of $968.0 million as compared to $899.4 million for the fiscal fourth quarter 2018. For fiscal year 2019, Ciena reported revenue of $3.57 billion, as compared to $3.09 billion for fiscal year 2018.

Ciena's GAAP net income for the fiscal fourth quarter 2019 was $80.3 million or $0.51 per diluted common share, which compares to a GAAP net income of $64.0 million, or $0.34 per diluted common share, for the fiscal fourth quarter 2018. For fiscal year 2019, Ciena's GAAP net income was $253.4 million, or $1.61 per diluted common share, as compared to a GAAP net loss of $(344.7) million, or $(2.49) per diluted common share for fiscal year 2018.

Ciena's adjusted (non-GAAP) net income for the fiscal fourth quarter 2019 was $90.4 million, or $0.58 per diluted common share, which compares to an adjusted (non-GAAP) net income of $81.0 million, or $0.53 per diluted common share, for the fiscal fourth quarter 2018. For fiscal year 2019, Ciena's adjusted (non-GAAP) net income was $331.8 million, or $2.11 per diluted common share, as compared to an adjusted (non-GAAP) net income of $210.6 million, or $1.39 per diluted common share for fiscal year 2018.

