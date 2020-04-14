Ciena names chief strategy officer

HANOVER, Md. – Ciena today announced that Mary Yang has joined the company as senior vice president and chief strategy officer. Yang will have responsibility for driving Ciena's overall corporate strategy as well as execution of corporate development activities, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and related integrations. Reporting to President and CEO Gary B. Smith, Yang will serve as an integral member of Ciena's executive team and a key interface between the company's engineering and product development teams, sales and marketing organization, and Chief Technology Officer.

Yang brings more than 25 years of experience in technology through a career focused on advising companies on strategic investments, alliance opportunities and global M&A activity. Before joining Ciena, she served as vice president of corporate and business development at NIO, a leader in the design and development of smart, high-performance electric vehicles. She previously held senior leadership roles in strategy and corporate development at leading communications companies, including Fortinet, Cisco and Nortel.

Yang holds several academic degrees from Stanford University, including a Juris Doctorate, Master of Business Administration, Master of Science in Management Science and Engineering, and Bachelor of Arts in Quantitative Economics.

Read the full release here.

