Optical/IP

Ciena, Arista proud of 400GE interop test

News Wire Feed Light Reading 3/9/2020
Comment (0)

HANOVER, Md. – Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) and Arista recently completed an interoperability test of the industry’s most dense and spectrally-efficient 400GE transport solution with the industry’s highest density native 400GE router. The test showed the successful interworking of the Ciena and Arista platforms, which combined can enable network providers to switch and transport maximum capacity across any distance, from single-span to long-haul and subsea links, all while reducing footprint and power in datacenter environments.

Key Facts:

  • The interoperability test leveraged Ciena’s Waveserver 5, powered by WaveLogic 5 Extreme (WL5e) coherent optics, and Arista’s 7280DR3 to show how high-bandwidth 100GE and 400GE client traffic can be maximized across any distance, supporting industry-leading fiber capacities up to 38.4Tbps. The testing included successful transport of two 400GbE client signals from Arista’s 7280DR3 across a single WL5e 800G wavelength on Ciena’s Waveserver 5, demonstrating the most capacity achieved in the industry over a single set of electro-optics.

  • Ciena’s Waveserver 5 supports up to 12.8Tbps in a compact 2RU footprint and enables providers to maximize transport of high-bandwidth 100GE and 400GE client traffic across any distance using minimal hardware.

  • Arista’s 7280DR3-24 router supports 9.6Tbps of throughput with 24x400GE ports in an ultra-compact 1RU footprint.

    Executive Comments:

    • “With this successful test, we have demonstrated interoperability at the 400G Ethernet level between Arista's leading-edge routing products and Ciena's state-of-the-art Waveserver solution, which will enable customers to deploy these solutions with confidence.”
      - Martin Hull, VP of Platform Products, Arista Networks

    • “This interoperability test demonstrates our commitment to providing open, programmable architectures with best-in-class service density that underpin the foundation of DCI networks globally. This is critical for ICPs and service providers who are looking to scale capacity while operating in space and power-challenged DCI environments."
      - Scott McFeely, Senior VP of Global Products and Services, Ciena

    Ciena Corp. (NYSE: CIEN)
    Arista Networks Inc.

