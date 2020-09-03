Ciena, Arista proud of 400GE interop test

HANOVER, Md. – Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) and Arista recently completed an interoperability test of the industry’s most dense and spectrally-efficient 400GE transport solution with the industry’s highest density native 400GE router. The test showed the successful interworking of the Ciena and Arista platforms, which combined can enable network providers to switch and transport maximum capacity across any distance, from single-span to long-haul and subsea links, all while reducing footprint and power in datacenter environments.

Key Facts:



The interoperability test leveraged Ciena’s Waveserver 5, powered by WaveLogic 5 Extreme (WL5e) coherent optics, and Arista’s 7280DR3 to show how high-bandwidth 100GE and 400GE client traffic can be maximized across any distance, supporting industry-leading fiber capacities up to 38.4Tbps. The testing included successful transport of two 400GbE client signals from Arista’s 7280DR3 across a single WL5e 800G wavelength on Ciena’s Waveserver 5, demonstrating the most capacity achieved in the industry over a single set of electro-optics.

Ciena’s Waveserver 5 supports up to 12.8Tbps in a compact 2RU footprint and enables providers to maximize transport of high-bandwidth 100GE and 400GE client traffic across any distance using minimal hardware.