Ciena, Arista proud of 400GE interop test

HANOVER, Md. – Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) and Arista recently completed an interoperability test of the industry’s most dense and spectrally-efficient 400GE transport solution with the industry’s highest density native 400GE router. The test showed the successful interworking of the Ciena and Arista platforms, which combined can enable network providers to switch and transport maximum capacity across any distance, from single-span to long-haul and subsea links, all while reducing footprint and power in datacenter environments.
Key Facts:
Executive Comments:
- “With this successful test, we have demonstrated interoperability at the 400G Ethernet level between Arista's leading-edge routing products and Ciena's state-of-the-art Waveserver solution, which will enable customers to deploy these solutions with confidence.”
- Martin Hull, VP of Platform Products, Arista Networks
- “This interoperability test demonstrates our commitment to providing open, programmable architectures with best-in-class service density that underpin the foundation of DCI networks globally. This is critical for ICPs and service providers who are looking to scale capacity while operating in space and power-challenged DCI environments."
- Scott McFeely, Senior VP of Global Products and Services, Ciena
