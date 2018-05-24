& cplSiteName &

Chorus Trials Nokia Optical Gear

News Wire Feed
5/24/2018
Nokia announced today that New Zealand's Chorus would be trialing its wavelength services solution for on-demand assurance and fulfillment of Layer 1 services.

Chorus' Auckland trial of the Nokia solution is part of the carrier's "One Open Access Network Infrastructure" vision - an open platform from which it can accelerate the monetization of its infrastructure by offering fiber access, transport services, premium co-location and network hubs. The solution under trial is compliant with the emerging MEF standard for L1 subscriber services and will enable Chorus to offer new standards-based optical services to service providers.

Due to their high capacity, low latency, and inherent security, Layer 1 connectivity services are increasingly popular with large enterprises and governments migrating more and more IT operations to the cloud. Standardization of these services simplifies the fulfillment and assurance, and facilitates end-to-end orchestration in open, multi-vendor environments.

Nokia's wavelength services solution enables service providers to rapidly deploy on-demand, fully instrumented, standards-based L1 services. It includes the compact and carrier-class Nokia 1830 Photonic Service Demarcation (PSD) for customer premises functions, while open software tools provide the service provider and its customers with rich service assurance reporting capabilities.

Ewen Powell, CTO at Chorus, said: "Chorus is looking forward to trialing the Nokia wavelength services solution. With its support for compact demarcation devices and end-customer portal access to fully instrumented service assurance dashboards and reports, we believe that solutions like this will further advance our service offer, and put more network control in the hands of our service providers."

Nokia Corp. (NYSE: NOK)

