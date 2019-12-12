& cplSiteName &

CenturyLink Sets Launch of WiFi 6 Gateway

12/12/2019

MONROE, La. -- The number of connected devices per person is expected to exceed 13 by 2022, according to the Cisco Visual Networking Index. To meet that growth, CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL), in collaboration with Intel, has developed an enhanced gateway to bring in-home gigabit connections to subscribers with managed network capabilities and embedded security.

The CenturyLink next-generation gateway uses Intel's Wi-Fi 6 Gig+ technology to deliver gigabit speeds and provides significant improvements in latency for gaming and video-intensive applications over Wi-Fi 5. The technology also enables best-in-class performance on new PCs powered by Intel Wi-Fi 6 Gig+ and increases data capacity to enable ultra-responsive video streaming with fiber gigabit network connections that are nearly three times faster.

The CenturyLink Wi-Fi 6 gateway will lead the way by enabling the connected home with the latest technology so as new wireless devices enter the market, customers are ready with a high-performing network that helps transmit information more quickly and efficiently, delivers faster speeds and provides more responsive connections in device-packed homes.

The CenturyLink Wi-Fi 6 gateway will be available to consumers in early 2020.

The CenturyLink Wi-Fi 6 gateway package will include:

  • Embedded cyber security for all connected devices
  • Managed network services
  • Parental controls

Wi-Fi 6 delivers:

  • Up to 75% lower latency
  • Nearly 3 times faster connectivity
  • Up to 4 times greater data capacity when compared to Wi-Fi 5
  • Extended battery life of in-home devices

