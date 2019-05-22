CenturyLink Extends E-Services for Multipoint Enterprise WAN

& cplSiteName &

MONROE, La. – Global technology provider CenturyLink, Inc. has added multipoint-to-multipoint capabilities to its Ethernet E-Services portfolio to help enterprises simplify bandwidth needs and create seamless, multinational Wide Area Networks to reduce costs and complexity.

E-LAN enhances CenturyLink's award-winning E-Services that provide point-to-point, point-to multi-point and multi-point network configurations. The services are MEF CE 2.0- certified and available in nearly 300 markets for on-net and off-net retail and wholesale customers.

CenturyLink's E-LAN can be used to connect multiple locations across Ethernet-enabled markets globally, regionally or in a single metro location. It leverages Software Defined Network (SDN) capable network components and can be easily configured with CenturyLink Cloud Connect Dynamic Connections, Dynamic Capacity and Enhanced Management solutions, allowing enterprise networks to respond to business-specific connection needs in real time. E-LAN also supports single and multi-Class of Service (CoS) options for flexibility of network design to help support the demands of a customer's data applications.

E-LAN delivers significant business benefits including flexibility, security, scalability and customization:

  • Flexibility: The solution can be expanded and changed as businesses evolve
  • Security: Seamless connections can be made for enterprises across a dedicated, private network
  • Scalability: A variety of bandwidths (from 2 Mbps to 6 Gbps) are available with adaptive network controls
  • Customization: Corporations can link disparate sites, data centers and remote employees using multi-point or point-to multi-point Ethernet connectivity

CenturyLink's robust network capabilities include approximately 450,000 global route miles of fiber, with services in more than 60 countries and more than 150,000 on-net buildings, including connectivity to more than 2,200 public and private data centers across the globe.

