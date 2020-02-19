Bruce McClelland named CEO of Ribbon Communications

WESTFORD, Mass. – Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global software leader in secure and intelligent cloud communications, today announced that Bruce McClelland has been appointed as its President, Chief Executive Officer and a director, effective on or around March 1, 2020.

Mr. McClelland has served in numerous leadership roles throughout his three-decades long career, which includes twenty years at ARRIS International plc ("ARRIS"), where he most recently served as its Chief Executive Officer and led the sale of ARRIS to CommScope Inc. ("CommScope") (NASDAQ: COMM) for $7.4 billion in April 2019.

While at ARRIS, Mr. McClelland managed the successful acquisition and integration of the Ruckus Wireless and Brocade ICX Campus switching businesses from Broadcom Inc., a major step in diversifying the ARRIS business beyond the service provider market into the broader enterprise market, while strengthening the company's wireless technology capabilities.

Following the acquisition of ARRIS by CommScope, Mr. McClelland served as the Chief Operating Officer of CommScope, where he was responsible for the combined portfolio of products and services. Previously Mr. McClelland spent eleven years at Nortel Networks Corporation ("Nortel") and Bell Northern Research ("BNR"). He began his career with BNR in Ottawa, Canada and was responsible for the development of Nortel's SS7 switching products immediately prior to joining ARRIS. Mr. McClelland earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Saskatchewan.

Ribbon Communications