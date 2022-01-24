Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Open RAN Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Optical/IP

AT&T lights up multi-gig fiber speeds in dozens of US markets

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 1/24/2022
Comment (0)

AT&T announced Monday that it has launched symmetrical 2-Gig and 5-Gig residential and business broadband services to more than 70 US markets, a big speed upgrade that will put more pressure on cable rivals to accelerate their own multi-gig moves.

Here's how pricing on AT&T's new multi-gig tiers for residential and small business customers stack up:

  • Residential 2-Gig for $110 per month, or business 2-Gig for $225 per month
  • Residential 5-Gig for $180 per month, or business 5-Gig for $395 per month.

AT&T is also bundling in HBO Max and its ActiveArmor Internet security service with its multi-gig fiber tiers. AT&T Fiber also offers symmetrical speeds of 1-Gig (starting at $80 per month), 500 Mbit/s (starting at $65 per month) and 300 Mbit/s (starting at $55 per month).

AT&T said it will back its multi-gig launch with a promotional blitz. (Image source: AT&T)
AT&T said it will back its multi-gig launch with a promotional blitz.
(Image source: AT&T)

The company noted that, as part of the new "straightforward pricing" for its consumer AT&T Fiber portfolio, all of its FTTP speed tiers are uncapped, charge no added equipment fees and don't require annual contracts. AT&T is also promising to keep prices locked for 12 months. AT&T is rolling out Wi-Fi 6 gateways to support accelerating fiber speeds on customer home networks.

AT&T noted it has achieved 10-Gig speeds over fiber in the lab, but has not announced when it might offer such speeds to customers.

The company's initial multi-gig rollout will cover more than 70 US markets (PDF), including Atlanta; Detroit; Evansville; Indiana; Jacksonville, Florida; Louisville, Kentucky; Miami; Milwaukee; Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina; and San Francisco. Examples of markets not on AT&T's initial multi-gig list include Augusta, Georgia; Chicago; Lansing, Michigan; San Antonio, Texas; and St. Louis.

AT&T's multi-gig launch comes just days after Ziply Fiber announced the launch of 2-Gig and 5-Gig services in parts of Washington, Oregon and Idaho.

As one of several speakers for a canned presentation, Jeff McElfresh, CEO of AT&T Communications, shed some light on the company's multi-gig launch. He confirmed that AT&T plans to extend FTTP to about 30 million locations by the end of 2025. (Image source: AT&T)
As one of several speakers for a canned presentation, Jeff McElfresh, CEO of AT&T Communications, shed some light on the company's multi-gig launch. He confirmed that AT&T plans to extend FTTP to about 30 million locations by the end of 2025.
(Image source: AT&T)

AT&T is also pushing ahead with multi-gig as fiber connectivity remains a key growth driver for the company. The company announced earlier this month that it netted about 270,000 FTTP subs in Q4 2021, boosting its total for the full year by about 1 million subs. AT&T added about 2.6 million FTTP locations for all of 2021, a bit ahead of revised guidance that it would add 2.5 million FTTP locations for the full year.

AT&T expects to bring FTTP to another 400,000 locations this year, and to reach 30 million locations with FTTP by the end of 2025.

Cable pressure

AT&T's aggressive rollout of multi-gig broadband will no doubt give cable competitors more reason to accelerate their own upgrade activity on widely deployed hybrid fiber/coax (HFC) networks. Several US cable operators are pursuing "mid-split" and "high-split" upstream upgrades to DOCSIS 3.1 networks that will enable symmetrical gigabit broadband. The new DOCSIS 4.0 specs aim to deliver multi-gigabit symmetrical speeds, along with enhanced security and low latency capabilities.

Comcast and Charter Communications are among the tier 1 US cable operators that have been touting the speed performance of respective DOCSIS 4.0 trials.

The cable industry is also pursuing a broader "10G" initiative that aims to bring symmetrical 10-Gig speeds to fiber, HFC and wireless networks.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 8-10, 2022, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 8, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2022, Denver, Colorado
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 25, 2022 5G Transport Evolution: Making Advanced Services a Reality
January 26, 2022 Inventory Modernization with Data Integrity Assurance – the Key to 5G Network Automation
January 26, 2022 The Time is Now To Add Cloud-Native Functions: for 4G and 5G Networks
January 27, 2022 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Bringing it all Together
January 27, 2022 Safeguard Your Subscriber Relationships With a Holistic Loyalty Strategy
February 2, 2022 Monetizing Private 5G with Edge Computing
February 3, 2022 Harnessing the Edge
February 8, 2022 DCI and Metro Connections in the Coherent Pluggable Age
February 8, 2022 Technology Discontinuity in Long Haul and Subsea Optical Networks
February 9, 2022 How to Target, Identify and Pre-Qualify Wireless Customers With Location Intelligence
February 10, 2022 The Pluggable Optical Edge
February 10, 2022 Open Optical Networking and Disaggregation
February 10, 2022 The Future of the Cloud's Backbone: 800G High-Speed Ethernet
February 17, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Swimming Upstream: How to Boost Upstream Network Capacity
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Top Reasons to Jump on the Open RAN Train in 2022 By Aspire Technology
Don’t Take the Risk – Non-Stop Network Monitoring Is Vital in 5G and DevOps By Tommi Luukkala, Head of Portfolio Management, Care Services - Nokia
Here's How Automated Testing Maintains a Fast and Accurate Pace for 5G By Gonçalo Jara, Test Automation Lead, Nokia
Cross-Region Campus Network in Ferrotec: A Benchmark for 5G NPN-as-a-Service By Huawei
China Mobile Yunnan Builds a Green All-Optical Network to Boost the Development of Digital Yunnan By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE