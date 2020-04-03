AT&T completes open source XGS-PON field trials

Dallas – AT&T recently trialed a 10 Gbps XGS-PON virtualized network using Open Source Access Manager Hardware Abstraction (OSAM-HA) software in Atlanta and Dallas. OSAM-HA is formerly VOLTHA. This is another way we can provide lightning-fast internet speeds for homes and businesses.

XGS-PON is a fixed wavelength symmetrical 10Gbps passive optic network technology. It’s part of our plan to virtualize access functions within the last mile network. In these field trials, the XGS-PON system tested multi-gigabit high-speed internet traffic and provided a seamless AT&T DIRECTV NOW video experience to trial participants. We used a virtualized Broadband Network Gateway (BNG) function to manage subscribers. For this technology to work within existing GPON networks, we used a coexistence element. In these trials, we found GPON and XGS wavelengths could both exist across a single fiber interface.

ONAP stands for Open Network Automation Platform. It’s our virtual access project within the Linux Foundation and will use the first iteration of OSAM-HA technology.

OSAM is a vendor agnostic operational suite for managing consumer and business broadband access network elements and capabilities; separate from vendor-specific Access Element Management Systems (EMS).

AT&T