Adtran launches Global Services Portfolio

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – ADTRAN, Inc., (NASDAQ:ADTN), the leading provider of next-generation open networking and subscriber experience solutions, today announced its new Global Services Portfolio. These services expand ADTRAN's footprint of service capabilities and offer global service providers an advanced ecosystem of turnkey network implementation, maintenance, professional, managed and cloud services.

Service providers encounter a broad spectrum of challenges when deploying networks that are both capable of meeting today's expectations for a premium customer experience, and scalable enough to support future capacity requirements. Not only do they often lack the time and resources needed to plan, deploy and maintain networks, but today's service providers often are forced to manage complex and expensive operation centers. As providers look to offer more competitive services and applications to subscribers, they are also adding more touchpoints in the network that create more opportunities for security breaches and malicious attacks.

The Global Services portfolio addresses these challenges and provides a comprehensive set of tools to enable service providers to outsource the build and management of advanced networks. It helps ensure these networks are created and maintained the way they should be: scalable, secure, agile and supported by professionals with the expertise to keep operations efficient and smooth.

ADTRAN's Global Services Portfolio includes:

Network Implementation Services that provide speed and scale to plan, engineer and build fiber and fixed wireless networks, enabling service providers to reach more customers and expand their competitive edge.

Maintenance Services to provide access to expert engineers who take the lead in maintaining network equipment and software. Services include priority technical support, advanced replacement and software maintenance and training, which extend benefits beyond the standard warranty.

Professional Services that leverage ADTRAN's expertise in Gigabit technology and converged access solutions to provide consulting services and solution integration to enable service providers to transform their networks, improve processes and streamline operations.

Cloud Services providing cutting-edge solutions for network and service analytics, audits, insights and automation, driving operational efficiencies and new revenue opportunities.

Managed Services which include spare parts management service, as well as:

Capacity Services: automated network planning solutions and professional services, enabling service providers to more efficiently plan, design and optimize access networks and services so they can serve more people with more service options at a lower cost.

Security Services which is a suite of managed security services, including threat management, threat protection and advisory services, to help service providers better protect their networks and subscribers.

Network Operations Center (NOC) Services: leveraging ADTRAN's expertise in optical and fixed wireless networks, NOC services allow service providers to trust the operation of their access networks to ADTRAN and remain focused on primary business objectives.

