Acacia pulls out of OFC 2020

MAYNARD, Mass. – Acacia Communications, Inc., a leading provider of high-speed coherent optical interconnect products, today announced that it will not be attending the upcoming 2020 Optical Fiber Communications Conference and Exhibition (OFC) taking place on March 8-12 in San Diego due to growing global concerns surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

"We have made the difficult decision to cancel our participation in OFC," said Raj Shanmugaraj, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are disappointed we cannot participate as we were looking forward to showcasing our 400ZR, OpenZR+ and 400G Open ROADM product portfolio. However, our highest priority is the health and safety of our employees and business partners. Based on the information available, we believe this is the best decision at this time."

As information has become available about the spread of COVID-19, Acacia has taken and is continuing to take precautions to help protect the health and safety of Acacia’s employees, customers and partners. Acacia believes that its withdrawal from OFC is consistent with these precautions.

