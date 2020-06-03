Acacia offers range of 400G modules

MAYNARD, Mass. – Acacia Communications (NASDAQ: ACIA), a leading provider of high-speed coherent optical interconnect products, today announced it is sampling multiple variants in its family of 400G pluggable optical transceiver modules including 400ZR, OpenZR+, and Open ROADM MSA. Acacia’s 400G pluggable module family features an expansive list of interoperability solutions in QSFP-DD, OSFP and CFP2-DCO pluggable form factors for cloud data center interconnects (DCIs) and service provider networks. These pluggable solutions were designed to enable network operators to address increasing bandwidth demand through a simplified network architecture, reducing both capital and operational expenditures.

“Acacia’s vision has always been focused on driving down the level of power consumption, size and cost of coherent interconnects and we are proud of the significant advancements we have made in low-power digital signal processor (DSP) and 3D Siliconization technologies,” said Mehrdad Givehchi, Acacia’s Vice President of Hardware and Software and a Founder. “By supporting both QSFP-DD and OSFP form factors, our DCI customers are able to choose their preferred solution to access our technology.”

“Our new 400G pluggable modules are based on our Greylock 7nm DSP, which is our 3rd generation of coherent DSP supporting low-power pluggable modules,” said Torben Neilsen, 400G Pluggable Product Line Manager at Acacia. “Our 3D Siliconization approach, which leverages high volume electronics manufacturing processes, benefits from the maturity of our silicon photonics technology and our vertical integration strategy.”

Acacia’s new 400G pluggable module family builds upon the technology leadership that Acacia has demonstrated in the coherent module market having shipped the following products since 2014:

> 200,000 coherent silicon photonic integrated circuits



> 400,000 coherent DSP ports

