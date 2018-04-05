& cplSiteName &

Infinera Reports Q1 Improvements

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
5/9/2018
50%
50%

SUNNYVALE, Calif. -- Infinera Corporation, provider of Intelligent Transport Networks, today released financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2018.

GAAP revenue for the quarter was $202.7 million compared to $195.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 and $175.5 million in the first quarter of 2017.

GAAP gross margin for the quarter was 40.5% compared to 24.1% in the fourth quarter of 2017 and 36.5% in the first quarter of 2017. GAAP operating margin for the quarter was (12.2)% compared to (36.0)% in the fourth quarter of 2017 and (21.6)% in the first quarter of 2017.

GAAP net loss for the quarter was $(26.3) million, or $(0.17) per share, compared to a net loss of $(74.0) million, or $(0.50) per share, in the fourth quarter of 2017, and net loss of $(40.5) million, or $(0.28) per share, in the first quarter of 2017.

Non-GAAP gross margin for the quarter was 43.7% compared to 37.5% in the fourth quarter of 2017 and 40.3% in the first quarter of 2017. Non-GAAP operating margin for the quarter was (3.4)% compared to (9.3)% in the fourth quarter of 2017 and (11.4)% in the first quarter of 2017.

Non-GAAP net loss for the quarter was $(7.2) million, or $(0.05) per share, compared to a net loss of $(18.6) million, or $(0.12) per share, in the fourth quarter of 2017, and net loss of $(21.7) million, or $(0.15) per share, in the first quarter of 2017.

A further explanation of the use of non-GAAP financial information and a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the GAAP equivalents can be found at the end of this release.

“Our financial performance in Q1 reflects continued strong growth from our next-generation products that offset typical seasonal weakness,” said Tom Fallon, Infinera’s Chief Executive Officer. “In 2018, we remain focused on winning new customers that will diversify our revenue base, drive multi-year growth and leverage our unique vertically-integrated operating model. We also remain committed to returning to profitability during the second half of 2018.”

Second Quarter 2018 Financial Outlook

Infinera's outlook for the quarter ending June 30, 2018 is as follows:

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $203 million to $213 million.

GAAP gross margin is expected to be 38% +/- 200 bps. Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be 42% +/- 200 bps.

GAAP operating expenses are expected to be $106 million +/- $2 million. Non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be $93 million +/- $2 million.

GAAP operating margin is expected to be approximately (13)%. Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be approximately (3)%.

GAAP EPS is expected to be $(0.18)+/- $0.02. Non-GAAP EPS is expected to be $(0.05) +/- $0.02.

Infinera's Financial Outlook does not include the potential impact of any business combinations, asset acquisitions, strategic investments and other significant transactions that may be completed after May 9, 2018.

Infinera Corp. (Nasdaq: INFN)

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
Light Reading founder Steve Saunders talks with VMware's Shekar Ayyar, who explains why cloud architectures are becoming more distributed, what that means for workloads, and why telcos can still be significant cloud services players.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
May 14-16, 2018, Austin Convention Center
May 14, 2018, Brazos Hall, Austin, Texas
June 26, 2018, Nice, France
September 12, 2018, Los Angeles, CA
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 17, 2018, Chicago, Illinois
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Slideshow: Dell Goes to the Dogs
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
AT&T Confirms Payments to Trump Lawyer's Shell Company
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 5/9/2018
BT Plans to Cut up to 6,600 Jobs – Report
Iain Morris, News Editor, 5/4/2018
CBRS LTE Gets Branded as 'OnGo'
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 5/8/2018
Liberty Stages European Retreat
Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading, 5/9/2018
Mobile Merger Changes Cable Calculus
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 5/7/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Swisscom: Quick off the Blocks With 5G
By Gary Maidment, for Huawei
SAIL the Atlantic With CAMTEL
By Gary Maidment, for Huawei
What's in the Box?
By Huawei
Beginning With the End In Mind
By Kevin Taylor, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives